Giovedì 22 Ottobre 2020 | 13:26

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

TURIN
FCA unveils new electric 500

FCA unveils new electric 500

 
BEIJING
Vatican and China extend bishops deal

Vatican and China extend bishops deal

 
ROME
COVID: Berlin puts 11 Italian regions on its quarantine list

COVID: Berlin puts 11 Italian regions on its quarantine list

 
ROME
3 arrests for group sexual violence on girl, 12

3 arrests for group sexual violence on girl, 12

 
ROME
Extraordinary teacher-recruitment competition starts

Extraordinary teacher-recruitment competition starts

 
ROME
COVID-19: Govt read to take further action if needed - Conte

COVID-19: Govt read to take further action if needed - Conte

 
ROME
Soccer: Inter held by Mönchengladbach in Champions opener

Soccer: Inter held by Mönchengladbach in Champions opener

 
ROME
COVID-19: Lazio to impose curfew too

COVID-19: Lazio to impose curfew too

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope opens to civil unions for gay couples

Pope opens to civil unions for gay couples

 
ROME
Law for kids with two mums needed - top court

Law for kids with two mums needed - top court

 
ROME
COVID: Sharp rise in cases, 15,199, 127 dead

COVID: Sharp rise in cases, 15,199, 127 dead

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Monopoli e Bari pari in tutto senza reti manca la ciliegina

Monopoli e Bari pari in tutto senza reti manca la ciliegina

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Brindisiindagini dei CC
San Pancrazio, genitore denuncia i fornitori di droga del figlio disabile: un arresto

San Pancrazio, genitore denuncia i fornitori di droga del figlio disabile: un arresto

 
MateraVita amministrativa
Matera, presentata la nuova giunta comunale capeggiata da Bennardi: 5 uomini e 4 donne

Matera, presentata la nuova giunta comunale capeggiata da Bennardi: 5 uomini e 4 donne

 
Foggiail colpo
Alberona, assaltato sportello Ufficio postale con esplosivo: bottino 10mila euro

Alberona, assaltato sportello Ufficio postale con esplosivo: bottino 10mila euro

 
Potenzala polemica
Potenza, diritto di cronaca: «scintille» giornalisti-Procura

Potenza, diritto di cronaca: «scintille» giornalisti-Procura

 
TarantoPaura contagio
Montemesola, casi Covid in aumento: sindaco chiude scuole

Montemesola, casi Covid in aumento: sindaco chiude scuole

 
BariLutto
Morto tecnico Tv di TeleBari: era risultato positivo al Covid

Morto tecnico Tv di TeleBari: era risultato positivo al Covid

 
BatIl virus
Covid a Canosa, 4 persone contagiate al Liceo Fermi: 3 studenti e un docente

Covid a Canosa, 4 persone contagiate al Liceo Fermi: 3 studenti e un docente

 
Lecce#IoStoconMarilù
Puglia, al via la campagna social a sostegno della giornalista minacciata Mastrogiovanni

Puglia, al via la campagna social a sostegno della giornalista minacciata Mastrogiovanni

 

ROME

COVID-19: Govt read to take further action if needed - Conte

Premier says situation is 'highly critical'

COVID-19: Govt read to take further action if needed - Conte

ROME, OCT 22 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told the Lower House on Thursday that his government was ready to take further action if necessary amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 contagion in Italy. "We will be ready to intervene again if necessary," the premier said as he presented a package of new restrictions approved at the weekend to combat contagion. Italy registered over 15,000 new cases on Wednesday. "We are still behind the pandemic and the constant rise in contagions forces us to keep attention extremely high," Conte said. "This time, however, we are stronger thanks to the experience of the spring. "The situation is very different from that of March (when Italy went into lockdown) although this situation has turned out to be highly critical." He said he was not in favour of closing down Italy's schools again. The nation's schools closed during the first lockdown and did not reopen until the start of the new academic year in September. "School activities will continue with pupils physically present," Conte said. "We cannot allow one of the country's cornerstones to suffer more compromises, more sacrifices". Conte noted how some regions were taking more restrictive measures than those set by the central government, with Lombardy, Lazio and Campania imposing curfews as part of the effort to stop the spread of the disease. The package Conte was presenting was a decree approved by his executive on Sunday. In a bid to prevent people contracting the disease while out socializing, local authorities have the power to close squares and other areas where groups gather at night at 21:00. Restaurants and pubs are not able to serve people at the bar after 18:00. They had already been forced to close at midnight in the previous decree. High schools are not be allowed to open before 9:00 in a bid to ease pressure on public-transport services during the morning rush hour and prevent overcrowding. Local festivals and trade fairs have been banned but events of a national scale have not. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati