TURIN
FCA unveils new electric 500

BEIJING
Vatican and China extend bishops deal

ROME
COVID: Berlin puts 11 Italian regions on its quarantine list

ROME
3 arrests for group sexual violence on girl, 12

ROME
Extraordinary teacher-recruitment competition starts

ROME
COVID-19: Govt read to take further action if needed - Conte

ROME
Soccer: Inter held by Mönchengladbach in Champions opener

ROME
COVID-19: Lazio to impose curfew too

VATICAN CITY
Pope opens to civil unions for gay couples

ROME
Law for kids with two mums needed - top court

ROME
COVID: Sharp rise in cases, 15,199, 127 dead

Monopoli e Bari pari in tutto senza reti manca la ciliegina

Brindisiindagini dei CC
San Pancrazio, genitore denuncia i fornitori di droga del figlio disabile: un arresto

MateraVita amministrativa
Matera, presentata la nuova giunta comunale capeggiata da Bennardi: 5 uomini e 4 donne

Foggiail colpo
Alberona, assaltato sportello Ufficio postale con esplosivo: bottino 10mila euro

Potenzala polemica
Potenza, diritto di cronaca: «scintille» giornalisti-Procura

TarantoPaura contagio
Montemesola, casi Covid in aumento: sindaco chiude scuole

BariLutto
Morto tecnico Tv di TeleBari: era risultato positivo al Covid

BatIl virus
Covid a Canosa, 4 persone contagiate al Liceo Fermi: 3 studenti e un docente

Lecce#IoStoconMarilù
Puglia, al via la campagna social a sostegno della giornalista minacciata Mastrogiovanni

Soccer: Inter held by Mönchengladbach in Champions opener

Atalanta thump Midtjylland 4-0 in Denmark

ROME, OCT 22 - Inter were held to a 2-2 draw by Borussia Mönchengladbach in their Champions League opener on Wednesday. The Milanese giants took the lead early in the second half thanks to Romelo Lukaku but the German visitors equalized and went ahead with goals by Ramy Bensebaini and Jonas Hofmann. Inter managed to scrape a draw when Lukaku completed his double in the closing stages. Atalanta had no such trouble, thumping Midtjylland 4-0 in Denmark. Juventus and Lazio both won their Champions League openers too, beating Dynamo Kiev 2-0 and Borussia Dortmund 3-1 respectively on Tuesday. Italy has three teams in action in the Europa League on Thursday. Napoli face AZ Alkmaar at home, while AS Roma travel to Young Boys and AC Milan take on Celtic in Glasgow. (ANSA).

