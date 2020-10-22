Soccer: Inter held by Mönchengladbach in Champions opener

ROME, OCT 22 - Inter were held to a 2-2 draw by Borussia Mönchengladbach in their Champions League opener on Wednesday. The Milanese giants took the lead early in the second half thanks to Romelo Lukaku but the German visitors equalized and went ahead with goals by Ramy Bensebaini and Jonas Hofmann. Inter managed to scrape a draw when Lukaku completed his double in the closing stages. Atalanta had no such trouble, thumping Midtjylland 4-0 in Denmark. Juventus and Lazio both won their Champions League openers too, beating Dynamo Kiev 2-0 and Borussia Dortmund 3-1 respectively on Tuesday. Italy has three teams in action in the Europa League on Thursday. Napoli face AZ Alkmaar at home, while AS Roma travel to Young Boys and AC Milan take on Celtic in Glasgow. (ANSA).