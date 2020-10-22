Soccer: Inter held by Mönchengladbach in Champions opener

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Covid in Puglia, curva contagi stabile: 324 casi su 5300 tamponi e altri 2 morti nel Barese. Potenziato il Riuniti a Foggia. Otto positivi in Rssa a Taranto
Ecco i numeri del Covid nel Barese: record ad Altamura, 309 casi
Adelfia: chiudono centro anziani e chiesa
Bari, Decaro in una delle piazze della movida off limits: «Non è una chiusura». Ma la zona è deserta
Covid 19, in Puglia via libera anche a tamponi per asintomatici: costeranno 80 euro. La decisione di Emiliano e Lopalco
ROME
22 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 22 - Inter were held to a 2-2 draw by Borussia Mönchengladbach in their Champions League opener on Wednesday. The Milanese giants took the lead early in the second half thanks to Romelo Lukaku but the German visitors equalized and went ahead with goals by Ramy Bensebaini and Jonas Hofmann. Inter managed to scrape a draw when Lukaku completed his double in the closing stages. Atalanta had no such trouble, thumping Midtjylland 4-0 in Denmark. Juventus and Lazio both won their Champions League openers too, beating Dynamo Kiev 2-0 and Borussia Dortmund 3-1 respectively on Tuesday. Italy has three teams in action in the Europa League on Thursday. Napoli face AZ Alkmaar at home, while AS Roma travel to Young Boys and AC Milan take on Celtic in Glasgow. (ANSA).
