ROME

COVID-19: Lazio to impose curfew too

Region around Rome follows lead of Lombardy and Campania

COVID-19: Lazio to impose curfew too

ROME, OCT 22 - Lazio, the region around Rome, has decided to follow the lead of Lombardy and Campania and impose a curfew after a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. The curfew in Lombardy, the region around Milan, comes into effect at 23:00 on Thursday and will run every day until November 13 until 5:00. People are only allowed out in that time period for work reasons or for specific needs, such as health reasons. The lockdown in Campania follows the same time frame and kicks in on Friday. Lazio's curfew also starts on Friday but it runs from 24:00. Premier Giuseppe Conte has told the Italian public to avoid all non-necessary trips out of the home in order to combat the spread of the coronavirus and avert the need for another lockdown. Italy registered over 15,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 127 sufferers dying in 24 hours. (ANSA).

