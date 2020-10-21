Mercoledì 21 Ottobre 2020 | 19:32

VATICAN CITY
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
MILAN
MILAN
ROME
BRESCIA
ROME
ROME
Biancorossi
TarantoLe misure
BrindisiIl caso
Bariemergenza coronavirus
Lecce#IoStoconMarilù
BatL'impatto
FoggiaTragedia sfiorata
Potenzaintervento dei CC
MateraLe indagini
ROME

Law for kids with two mums needed - top court

Lawmakers must interpret national community's feelings

Law for kids with two mums needed - top court

ROME, OCT 21 - A law is needed to regulate cases involving children with two mothers, Italy's Constitutional Court said on Wednesday. It made the call after rejecting an appeal by a Venice court against two mothers who both wanted to be recorded as a child's mother. The child is the fruit of an assisted-fertility procedure carried out outside Italy. The top court said lawmakers should legislate on such cases, interpreting the sentiments of the national community. (ANSA).

