Law for kids with two mums needed - top court

ROME, OCT 21 - A law is needed to regulate cases involving children with two mothers, Italy's Constitutional Court said on Wednesday. It made the call after rejecting an appeal by a Venice court against two mothers who both wanted to be recorded as a child's mother. The child is the fruit of an assisted-fertility procedure carried out outside Italy. The top court said lawmakers should legislate on such cases, interpreting the sentiments of the national community. (ANSA).