COVID: Sharp rise in cases, 15,199, 127 dead

ROME, OCT 21 - Wednesday saw a sharp rise in new daily COVID cases in Italy, up 15,199 compared to a rise of 10,874 on Tuesday, the health ministry said. It is the highest rise since a recent upswing started. There are 127 new deaths in the last 24 hours, compared to 89 Tuesday. Italy has been seeing record daily case rises recently amid a second wave. The government has taken counter-measures and Lombardy and Campania have imposed a curfew, but there has been, and will not be, a fresh national lockdown, Premier Giuseppe Conte has vowed. (ANSA).