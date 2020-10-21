COVID: Sharp rise in cases, 15,199, 127 dead

Mercoledì 21 Ottobre 2020 | 17:59

ROME
ROME
ROME
MILAN
MILAN
ROME
BRESCIA
ROME
ROME
PALERMO
VATICAN CITY

Bari emergenza coronavirus
Lecce #IoStoconMarilù
Bat L'impatto
Foggia Tragedia sfiorata
GdM.TV Social news
Potenza intervento dei CC
Brindisi l'arresto
Matera Le indagini
ROME

Biggest rise in recent spike

ROME, OCT 21 - Wednesday saw a sharp rise in new daily COVID cases in Italy, up 15,199 compared to a rise of 10,874 on Tuesday, the health ministry said. It is the highest rise since a recent upswing started. There are 127 new deaths in the last 24 hours, compared to 89 Tuesday. Italy has been seeing record daily case rises recently amid a second wave. The government has taken counter-measures and Lombardy and Campania have imposed a curfew, but there has been, and will not be, a fresh national lockdown, Premier Giuseppe Conte has vowed. (ANSA).

