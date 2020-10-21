COVID: Sharp rise in cases, 15,199, 127 dead
Puglia, curva stabile: 295 nuovi casi e tre morti nel Foggiano. Balzo dei ricoveri: 36 in 24 ore.
Taranto, 10 contagi in casa di cura
Bari, Decaro in una delle piazze della movida off limits: «Non è una chiusura». Ma la zona è deserta
Bari, multati in 7 senza mascherina. A Capurso blitz a festa di 18 anni con 56 persone: locale chiuso per un giorno
21 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 21 - Wednesday saw a sharp rise in new daily COVID cases in Italy, up 15,199 compared to a rise of 10,874 on Tuesday, the health ministry said. It is the highest rise since a recent upswing started. There are 127 new deaths in the last 24 hours, compared to 89 Tuesday. Italy has been seeing record daily case rises recently amid a second wave. The government has taken counter-measures and Lombardy and Campania have imposed a curfew, but there has been, and will not be, a fresh national lockdown, Premier Giuseppe Conte has vowed. (ANSA).
