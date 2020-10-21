Economy can't get going till COVID defeated - Speranza

ROME, OCT 21 - Health Roberto Speranza has said it is wrong to think that there is a trade off between protecting the economy and combatting COVID-19. "There will be no restart for the economy without victory over the coronavirus," Speranza told Catholic weekly Famiglia Cristiana. "Victory over the virus is the key to the economic recovery. "We are in a new phase of the epidemic in Italy too. "The increase in the level of contagion in many European countries, from France to Great Britain and Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium is there for everyone to see. "It is clear that we have to react in Italy too if we don't want the situation to become unsustainable. "All non-essential activities should be avoided. "It's the only way to try to slow the spread of contagion". (ANSA).