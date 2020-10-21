COVID: Never lowered guard says Conte

ROME, OCT 21 - The government has never lowered its guard on the COVID crisis, Premier Giuseppe Conte told the Senate Wednesday. He said the government was aware of the sacrifices it was asking of people. Conte added that the economy was resilient and there were positive data in the third quarter of the year. He said "today we are more ready, the situation is different from March". Conte vowed that the government would avoid generalised closures and the closure of schools, after Lombardy and Campania imposed curfews. Coordination was fundamental on all levels, the premier said. (ANSA).