COVID: Milan Fair, Bergamo hospitals reopen

MILAN, OCT 21 - Former COVID emergency hospitals at the Milan Fair and in Bergamo are reopening, Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana said Wednesday. He said they would supply an extra 200 intensive care beds. These would be "gradually occupied," he said. The move comes amid a spike in COVID cases in the northern region, which saw a record daily toll of over 4,000 new cases on Wednesday. (ANSA).