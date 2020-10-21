COVID: New record case tally in Lombardy, over 4,000

MILAN, OCT 21 - Wednesday saw a new record daily tally of new COVID cases in Lombardy, at over 4,000, sources said. Some 36,000 swabs were taken in the last 24 hours, another new record. The swab-to-case ratio thus rose to 11%, from 9.3% Tuesday. Of the new positives, around 300 have been admitted to COVID wards and a dozen more are in intensive care. The previous record daily tally was on March 21 with 3,251 cases, but with a much lower number of swabs. (ANSA).