MILAN
COVID: Milan Fair, Bergamo hospitals reopen

MILAN
COVID: New record case tally in Lombardy, over 4,000

ROME
IRBM Pomezia confirms first vaccine doses may arrive in Dec

BRESCIA
Golf: Public will be missed at Italian Open - Bertasio

ROME
Italy protests to France over Mt Blanc case

ROME
Lombardy set for 23:00-5:00 curfew after order signed

PALERMO
Woman abandons newborn COVID-positive girl in hospital

VATICAN CITY

MODENA
3 arrests for attempted murder with race hate

ROME
Salvatores in isolation, won't be at Rome film fest

MATERA
Another 4 arrests in British girls gang rape

BatL'impatto
S. Ferdinando di Puglia, scontro tra auto e mezzo Anas: : 2 feriti, SS16 chiusa al traffico

FoggiaTragedia sfiorata
Foggia, cassone di camion sbatte contro grosso ramo di albero: illeso il conducente

GdM.TVSocial news
In Puglia il self service di benzina parla in dialetto tarantino: il video è virale

PhotoNewsIl radiofarmaco
Puglia e Russia unite per la lotta al cancro: passi in avanti nella sperimentazione del lutezio-177

Potenzaintervento dei CC
Rapolla, atti osceni in luogo pubblico e adescamento: 35enne arrestato

Lecceil colpo
Lecce, esplodono colpo di pistola e rapinano mezzi agricoli

Brindisil'arresto
Cisternino, blitz dei carabinieri in hotel: preso latitante affilato Scu

MateraLe indagini
Marconia, violenza di gruppo su turiste minorenni: altri 4 arresti

MILAN

COVID: New record case tally in Lombardy, over 4,000

New record for swabs too, 36,000

MILAN, OCT 21 - Wednesday saw a new record daily tally of new COVID cases in Lombardy, at over 4,000, sources said. Some 36,000 swabs were taken in the last 24 hours, another new record. The swab-to-case ratio thus rose to 11%, from 9.3% Tuesday. Of the new positives, around 300 have been admitted to COVID wards and a dozen more are in intensive care. The previous record daily tally was on March 21 with 3,251 cases, but with a much lower number of swabs. (ANSA).

