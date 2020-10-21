Golf: Public will be missed at Italian Open - Bertasio

BRESCIA, OCT 21 - The public will be greatly missed at this week's Italian Open outside Brescia, Brescia-born golfer Nino Bertasio told ANSA on the eve of the start Wednesday. "This is a strange year, conditioned by COVID," said the 32-year-old, who placed 72nd in last year's British Open. "I haven't played a lot, because of the health emergency and also some back problems recently. "Without the crowds in the stands it will be a different Italian Open, as the whole of this season ha been strange. The fans give you a buzz and they'll be greatly missed by everyone". The 77th Italian Open runs from Thursday to Sunday at the Chervò Golf Club San Vigilio at Pozzolengo. "I like the course," said Bertasio, "and it has characteristics that make it challenging". Among the star appearing in Lombardy are two former world number ones, Germany's Martin Kaymer and England's Lee Westwood, and five past winners including Austria's Bernd Wiesberger. But Bertasio's tip is England''s Matt Wallace, who came second in the Scottish Championship that ended Sunday with a four-stroke win for Spain's Adrian Otaegui. Bertasio said Wallace "is playing well, he's solid from tee to green and has won many events in Italy on the Alps Tour. "He's in form and he's an excellent player". (ANSA).