Lombardy set for 23:00-5:00 curfew after order signed

ROME, OCT 21 - Lombardy is set to go under curfew from 23:00 to 5:00 as of Thursday after Governor Attilio Fontana and Health Minister Roberto Speranza signed an order to this effect on Wednesday. Campania is set to impose a curfew of its own as of Friday. The two regions have been badly hit by an upswing in COVID-19 cases that has affected all of Italy. The Lombardy order is valid until November 13. People who have to be out for work or other needs, such as for health reasons, are exempt. Other measures aimed at combatting the spread of the coronavirus in Lombardy, including limitations on the opening times of large and medium-sized non-food stores, are expected to feature in a regional order set to be approved later on Wednesday. (ANSA).