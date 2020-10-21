Italy protests to France over Mt Blanc case
ROME
21 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 21 - At the instructions of Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, Italy's embassy in Paris has formally voiced to French authorities Rome's "strong disappointment" for the protection measures at the Mt Blanc natural site adopted by the prefecture of Haute-Savoie, which have also affected areas under Italian sovereignty, the foreign ministry said in a statement Wednesday. "Such unilateral measures, which cannot and must not impact Italian territory," Di Maio said according to the statement, "cannot have any effect and are not recognised by Italy". (ANSA).
