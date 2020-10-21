Mercoledì 21 Ottobre 2020 | 14:54

ROME
Italy protests to France over Mt Blanc case

ROME
Lombardy set for 23:00-5:00 curfew after order signed

PALERMO
Woman abandons newborn COVID-positive girl in hospital

VATICAN CITY

Vatican deal on Chinese bishops extended

 
MODENA
3 arrests for attempted murder with race hate

ROME
Salvatores in isolation, won't be at Rome film fest

MATERA
Another 4 arrests in British girls gang rape

ROME
Pope apologises for not coming close to faithful

ROME
5 Italian cities in EU top ten for air-pollution costs

ROME
Govt planning significant income-tax cut - Gualtieri

ROME
Soccer: Juve, Lazio make winning starts in Champions League

Biancorossi
Bari, Auteri: «Derby col Monopoli sarà partita tosta»

Potenzadati regionali
Covid in Basilicata, 95 positivi su 1200 tamponiBardi: «Sarà operativo ospedale da campo dono del Quatr»

Bardi: «Sarà operativo ospedale da campo dono del Quatar»

 
Tarantoricettazione
Martina Franca, tre ladri di capi d'alta sartoria arrestati dalla Polizia

Batla decisione
Bisceglie, ospedale di nuovo Covid Hospital, Delle Donne: «Situazione in peggioramento»

Bisceglie, ospedale Covid Hospital, Delle Donne: «Situazione in peggioramento»
Nessuna zona rossa nella BAT ma più controlli

 
BariEmergenza Covid,
Fimmg Bari : «Poche unità speciali e medidi ci base in difficoltà nelle visite domiciliari»

Lecceil colpo
Lecce, esplodono colpo di pistola e rapinano mezzi agricoli

Brindisil'arresto
Cisternino, blitz dei carabinieri in hotel: preso latitante affilato Scu

FoggiaTragedia sfiorata
Foggia, senegalese 40enne aggredito a Borgo Mezzazone: operato d'urgenza è grave

MateraLe indagini
Marconia, violenza di gruppo su turiste minorenni: altri 4 arresti

ROME

Italy protests to France over Mt Blanc case

We don't recognize unilateral measures says Di Maio

ROME, OCT 21 - At the instructions of Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, Italy's embassy in Paris has formally voiced to French authorities Rome's "strong disappointment" for the protection measures at the Mt Blanc natural site adopted by the prefecture of Haute-Savoie, which have also affected areas under Italian sovereignty, the foreign ministry said in a statement Wednesday. "Such unilateral measures, which cannot and must not impact Italian territory," Di Maio said according to the statement, "cannot have any effect and are not recognised by Italy". (ANSA).

