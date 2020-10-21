Woman abandons newborn COVID-positive girl in hospital

Italy protests to France over Mt Blanc case
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, curva stabile: 295 nuovi casi e tre morti nel Foggiano. Balzo dei ricoveri: 36 in 24 ore.
Taranto, 10 contagi in casa di cura
Bari, multati in 7 senza mascherina. A Capurso blitz a festa di 18 anni con 56 persone: locale chiuso per un giorno
Bari, Decaro in una delle piazze della movida off limits: «Non è una chiusura». Ma la zona è deserta
PALERMO
21 Ottobre 2020
PALERMO, OCT 21 - A Sicilian woman has abandoned a newborn COVID-positive girl in a Palermo children's hospital, doctors said Wednesday. They said the woman and her daughter tested positive for COVID last week and the woman left the facility, to go missing. Police are looking for her. "Medical staff tried to contact the mother for days," said doctor Marilù Furnari, a director at Di Cristina Hospital. "But we were unable to reach her. "At that point we called the police and told them the little girl may have been abandoned". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su