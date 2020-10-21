Woman abandons newborn COVID-positive girl in hospital

PALERMO, OCT 21 - A Sicilian woman has abandoned a newborn COVID-positive girl in a Palermo children's hospital, doctors said Wednesday. They said the woman and her daughter tested positive for COVID last week and the woman left the facility, to go missing. Police are looking for her. "Medical staff tried to contact the mother for days," said doctor Marilù Furnari, a director at Di Cristina Hospital. "But we were unable to reach her. "At that point we called the police and told them the little girl may have been abandoned". (ANSA).