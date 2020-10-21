3 arrests for attempted murder with race hate

MODENA, OCT 21 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested a 53-year-old man and his two sons aged 30 and 24 on suspicion of the attempted murder aggravated by discrimination and racial hatred of a 22-year-old man from Burkina Faso in a Modena street on July 15. Police said one of the men hit the victim on the head with a stick while another struck him with a machete and stabbed him in the arm. At the same time, they shouted at him: "Go home to your country, we're in command here," police said. The alleged attack, which took place in the southern part of the Emilian city, was said to have been a "punitive raid" because the victim had allegedly been in touch with a group of Moroccans the alleged perpetrators wanted to punish, police said. But in fact his only crime was "being in the wrong place at the wrong time", investigators said. The victim tried to defend himself and so was struck in the arm and not in potentially lethal parts of his body, police said. He had an operation on the arm but has still not got it working fully again, medical sources said. (ANSA).