Another 4 arrests in British girls gang rape

MATERA, OCT 21 - Italian police on Wednesday made four more arrests in the alleged gang rape of two underage British girl tourists in a villa near Matera on September 7. The four are aged between 19 and 23, police said - like the four already in custody in the case. They are accused of participating in group sexual violence while taking advantage of the "conditions of impaired defence" of the two girls, judicial sources said. The alleged gang rape, for which the other four men have already been arrested, allegedly took place in a villa at Pisticci. Two of the four arrested Wednesday are rap singers who specialise in the sub-genre called 'trap' in Italy. Trappers Red Michael and Meus Deus, whose real names are Michele Leone and Egidio Antonio Andriulli, are both 22. Their latest video, called Conto Cash, shows them lying on a sofa and in a powerful car, smoking and fanning out wads of 50-euro notes. The probe was opened after the two tourists, aged 15 and 16, reported the alleged incident to the police. Matera police are carrying out the probe. They are being coordinated by prosecutors from the city of the famed Sassi rock dwellings. The girls are said to be from England and were on holiday in Basilicata. Relatives of one of the girls live in Pisticci. Her family moved to England several years ago. The other girl is a friend. The eight young men arrested are accused of beating and raping the girls. (ANSA).