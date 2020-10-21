Salvatores in isolation, won't be at Rome film fest

ROME, OCT 21 - Oscar-winning Italian director Gabriele Salvatores is in isolation due to COVID-19 and won't be able to attend the premiere of his latest work Fuori Era Primavera (It Was Spring Outside) at the Rome Film Festival, sources said Wednesday. The Naples-born filmmaker, 70, is asymptomatic and is feeling well, they said. Salvatores won the best foreign film Oscar for Mediterraneo in 1991. His other films include Puerto Escondido (1992), Sud (1993), Nirvana (1997), Denti (Teeth, 2000), Amnèsia (2002), I'm Not Scared (2003), Quo Vadis, Baby? (2005), and As God Commands (2008). I'm Not Scared and As God Commands were adaptations of Niccolò Ammaniti novels. Salvatores was born in Naples in 1950 but moved to Milan with his family when he was six. He started making films in 1989 after a successful career as a theater director. (ANSA).