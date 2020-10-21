Pope apologises for not coming close to faithful

ROME, OCT 21 - Pope Francis on Wednesday apologised to the faithful for not being able to come close during his weekly general audience because of COVID-19 prevention measures. "We have to change the way we do the audience because of the coronavirus," the Argentine pontiff said. "You are separated and with facemasks. I am a little distant and I can't come close. "I'm sorry but it's for your safety. "Instead of coming close to you, shaking hands, we greet from a distance. "But I am close to you with my heart. "I hope you understand why I do this". (ANSA).