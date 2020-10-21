Mercoledì 21 Ottobre 2020 | 13:19

ROME
Salvatores in isolation, won't be at Rome film fest

MATERA
Another 4 arrests in British girls gang rape

ROME
Pope apologises for not coming close to faithful

ROME
5 Italian cities in EU top ten for air-pollution costs

ROME
Govt planning significant income-tax cut - Gualtieri

ROME
Soccer: Juve, Lazio make winning starts in Champions League

ROME

Fugitive Messina Denaro convicted of 1992 Mafia bombings

 
ROME
COVID-19: Stay home as much as possible says Speranza

ROME
Demolition of illegal Casamonica villas in Rome starts

ROME
COVID: Cases back up to 10,874, 89 dead

ROME
COVID: Cases back up to 10,874, 89 dead

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, Auteri: «Derby col Monopoli sarà partita tosta»

Batla decisione
Bisceglie, ospedale di nuovo Covid Hospital, Delle Donne: «Situazione in peggioramento»

Nessuna zona rossa nella BAT ma più controlli

 
Tarantole indagini
Massafra, arrestato rapinatore 45enne : in azione a giugno con complice tra Palagiano e Mottola

BariEmergenza Covid,
Fimmg Bari : «Poche unità speciali e medidi ci base in difficoltà nelle visite domiciliari»

Lecceil colpo
Lecce, esplodono colpo di pistola e rapinano mezzi agricoli

Brindisil'arresto
Cisternino, blitz dei carabinieri in hotel: preso latitante affilato Scu

FoggiaTragedia sfiorata
Foggia, senegalese 40enne aggredito a Borgo Mezzazone: operato d'urgenza è grave

MateraLe indagini
Marconia, violenza di gruppo su turiste minorenni: altri 4 arresti

PotenzaL'annuncio
Basilicata, in ospedali da campo donati da Qatar drive-in per tamponi e ricovero infetti cn pochi sintomi

Coronavirus, a Toritto contagi record: un positivo ogni 100 abitanti

Puglia, curva stabile: 295 nuovi casi e tre morti nel Foggiano. Rapporto guariti e nuovi contagi: 1 a 10.

Taranto, 10 contagi in casa di cura

Coronavirus, a Bari multe a 7 persone senza mascherina. A Capurso blitz a festa di 18 anni con 56 persone: locale chiuso per un giorno

Bari, Decaro in una delle piazze della movida off limits: non è una chiusura. Ma la zona è deserta

Dpcm a Bari, Decaro: «Pronti a chiusura dopo le 21 per Bari vecchia, Umbertino e Poggiofranco»

ROME

Pope apologises for not coming close to faithful

I am distant but close with my heart says Francis

ROME, OCT 21 - Pope Francis on Wednesday apologised to the faithful for not being able to come close during his weekly general audience because of COVID-19 prevention measures. "We have to change the way we do the audience because of the coronavirus," the Argentine pontiff said. "You are separated and with facemasks. I am a little distant and I can't come close. "I'm sorry but it's for your safety. "Instead of coming close to you, shaking hands, we greet from a distance. "But I am close to you with my heart. "I hope you understand why I do this". (ANSA).

