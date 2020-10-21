Mercoledì 21 Ottobre 2020 | 13:18

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Salvatores in isolation, won't be at Rome film fest

Salvatores in isolation, won't be at Rome film fest

 
MATERA
Another 4 arrests in British girls gang rape

Another 4 arrests in British girls gang rape

 
ROME
Pope apologises for not coming close to faithful

Pope apologises for not coming close to faithful

 
ROME
5 Italian cities in EU top ten for air-pollution costs

5 Italian cities in EU top ten for air-pollution costs

 
ROME
Govt planning significant income-tax cut - Gualtieri

Govt planning significant income-tax cut - Gualtieri

 
ROME
Soccer: Juve, Lazio make winning starts in Champions League

Soccer: Juve, Lazio make winning starts in Champions League

 
ROME

Fugitive Messina Denaro convicted of 1992 Mafia bombings

 
ROME
COVID-19: Stay home as much as possible says Speranza

COVID-19: Stay home as much as possible says Speranza

 
ROME
Demolition of illegal Casamonica villas in Rome starts

Demolition of illegal Casamonica villas in Rome starts

 
ROME
COVID: Cases back up to 10,874, 89 dead

COVID: Cases back up to 10,874, 89 dead

 
ROME
COVID: Cases back up to 10,874, 89 dead

COVID: Cases back up to 10,874, 89 dead

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, Auteri: «Derby col Monopoli sarà partita tosta»

Bari, Auteri: «Derby col Monopoli sarà partita tosta»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Batla decisione
Bisceglie, ospedale di nuovo Covid Hospital, Delle Donne: «Situazione in peggioramento»

Bisceglie, ospedale Covid Hospital, Delle Donne: «Situazione in peggioramento»
Nessuna zona rossa nella BAT ma più controlli

 
Tarantole indagini
Massafra, arrestato rapinatore 45enne : in azione a giugno con complice tra Palagiano e Mottola

Massafra, arrestato rapinatore 45enne : in azione a giugno con complice tra Palagiano e Mottola

 
BariEmergenza Covid,
Fimmg Bari : «Poche unità speciali e medidi ci base in difficoltà nelle visite domiciliari»

Fimmg Bari : «Poche unità speciali e medidi ci base in difficoltà nelle visite domiciliari»

 
Lecceil colpo
Lecce, esplodono colpo di pistola e rapinano mezzi agricoli

Lecce, esplodono colpo di pistola e rapinano mezzi agricoli

 
Brindisil'arresto
Cisternino, blitz dei carabinieri in hotel: preso latitante affilato Scu

Cisternino, blitz dei carabinieri in hotel: preso latitante affiliato Scu

 
FoggiaTragedia sfiorata
Foggia, senegalese 40enne aggredito a Borgo Mezzazone: operato d'urgenza è grave

Foggia, senegalese 40enne aggredito a Borgo Mezzazone: operato d'urgenza è grave

 
MateraLe indagini
Marconia, violenza di gruppo su turiste minorenni: altri 4 arresti

Marconia, violenza di gruppo su turiste minorenni: altri 4 arresti

 
PotenzaL'annuncio
Basilicata, in ospedali da campo donati da Qatar drive-in per tamponi e ricovero infetti cn pochi sintomi

Basilicata, in ospedali da campo donati da Qatar drive-in per tamponi e ricovero infetti con pochi sintomi

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, a Toritto contagi record: un positivo ogni 100 abitanti

Coronavirus, a Toritto contagi record: un positivo ogni 100 abitanti

Puglia, curva stabile: 295 nuovi casi e tre morti nel Foggiano. Rapporto guariti e nuovi contagi: 1 a 10.

Puglia, curva stabile: 295 nuovi casi e tre morti nel Foggiano. Balzo dei ricoveri: 36 in 24 ore.
Taranto, 10 contagi in casa di cura

Coronavirus, a Bari multe a 7 persone senza mascherina. A Capurso blitz a festa di 18 anni con 56 persone: locale chiuso per un giorno

Bari, multati in 7 senza mascherina. A Capurso blitz a festa di 18 anni con 56 persone: locale chiuso per un giorno

Bari, Decaro in una delle piazze della movida off limits: non è una chiusura. Ma la zona è deserta

Bari, Decaro in una delle piazze della movida off limits: «Non è una chiusura». Ma la zona è deserta

Dpcm a Bari, Decaro: «Pronti a chiusura dopo le 21 per Bari vecchia, Umbertino e Poggiofranco»

Covid 19, a Bari 641 positivi. Decaro: «Troppi assembramenti? Pronti a chiusure mirate»

ROME

5 Italian cities in EU top ten for air-pollution costs

Milan, Padua, Venice, Brescia, Turin claim top spots in study

5 Italian cities in EU top ten for air-pollution costs

ROME, OCT 21 - Five Italian cities are in the European Union's top 10 for the costs of atmospheric pollution, according to a new report. They are: Milan, Padua, Venice, Brescia and Turin. The report, by the European Public Health Alliance (EPHA), quantifies the monetary value of premature deaths, medical treatment, working hours lost and other health costs caused by the the three most dangerous atmospheric pollutants: fine particles, ozone and nitrogen dioxide. Atmospheric pollution costs Italians an average 1,535 euros a head a year, the NGO's study underscores, compared to an average 1,095 euros in the 432 EU cities examined in 2018. The Milanese came second in Europe to the inhabitants of Bucharest. In Milan, the impacts of smog cost more than 2,800 euros a year. Paduans came third with 2,500 euros, followed by Venetians (sixth), Brescians (seventh), and Turinese (ninth with around 2,100 euros). Aside from the Italians, paying the highest air-pollution costs in Europe were the capitals of eastern Europe, starting with Bucharest on 3,000 euros per capita per annum. Next came Warsaw with 2,433 euros, Bratislava with 2,168, and Sofia with 2,084. Munich was 10th with 1,984 euros. Other Italian cities were further down the rankings with an average cost of around 1,800: Parma, Verona, Bergamo, Cremona and Pavia. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati