ROME
Salvatores in isolation, won't be at Rome film fest

MATERA
Another 4 arrests in British girls gang rape

ROME
Pope apologises for not coming close to faithful

ROME
5 Italian cities in EU top ten for air-pollution costs

ROME
Govt planning significant income-tax cut - Gualtieri

ROME
Soccer: Juve, Lazio make winning starts in Champions League

ROME

Fugitive Messina Denaro convicted of 1992 Mafia bombings

 
ROME
COVID-19: Stay home as much as possible says Speranza

ROME
Demolition of illegal Casamonica villas in Rome starts

ROME
COVID: Cases back up to 10,874, 89 dead

ROME
COVID: Cases back up to 10,874, 89 dead

Bari, Auteri: «Derby col Monopoli sarà partita tosta»

Bisceglie, ospedale di nuovo Covid Hospital, Delle Donne: «Situazione in peggioramento»

Nessuna zona rossa nella BAT ma più controlli

 
Massafra, arrestato rapinatore 45enne : in azione a giugno con complice tra Palagiano e Mottola

Fimmg Bari : «Poche unità speciali e medidi ci base in difficoltà nelle visite domiciliari»

Lecce, esplodono colpo di pistola e rapinano mezzi agricoli

Cisternino, blitz dei carabinieri in hotel: preso latitante affilato Scu

Foggia, senegalese 40enne aggredito a Borgo Mezzazone: operato d'urgenza è grave

Marconia, violenza di gruppo su turiste minorenni: altri 4 arresti

Basilicata, in ospedali da campo donati da Qatar drive-in per tamponi e ricovero infetti cn pochi sintomi

Coronavirus, a Toritto contagi record: un positivo ogni 100 abitanti

Puglia, curva stabile: 295 nuovi casi e tre morti nel Foggiano. Rapporto guariti e nuovi contagi: 1 a 10.

Taranto, 10 contagi in casa di cura

Coronavirus, a Bari multe a 7 persone senza mascherina. A Capurso blitz a festa di 18 anni con 56 persone: locale chiuso per un giorno

Bari, Decaro in una delle piazze della movida off limits: non è una chiusura. Ma la zona è deserta

Dpcm a Bari, Decaro: «Pronti a chiusura dopo le 21 per Bari vecchia, Umbertino e Poggiofranco»

Govt planning significant income-tax cut - Gualtieri

ROME, OCT 21 - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Wednesday that the government intends to deliver a cut in income-tax IRPEF "of a significant size". The minister told Radio 24 that around eight billion euros would be devoted to bringing down IRPEF as of 2022 as part of a reform of the tax system He also said that Italy may get more initially from Next Generation EU, the 750-billion-euro fund to help States recover from the economic earthquake caused by COVID-19, than had previously been though. "It seems from dialogue with the Commission that the quota of the Next Generation EU that falls within the React EU (cohesion policy) could be much higher than forecast for the first year," he said. Gualtieri also commented on the row within the government about whether to apply for around 37 billion euros in low-interest funding from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to invest in the health system. His centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the centrist Italia Viva (IV) party are in favour but the 5-Star Movement (M5S) is against out of fear the money could come with strings attached further down the line. Premier Giuseppe Conte has expressed scepticism about the ESM option, irking the PD and IV. "I am in favour, in part because I negotiated (the ESM option for health spending) and I know there is no type of conditionality," he said. "But the benefit from the use of the ESM for Italy is not an additional 37 billion euros, its the saving of 300 million euros a year in interest payments. "Obviously, 300 million euros a year is a significant figure, so I'm in favour". (ANSA).

