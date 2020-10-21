Soccer: Juve, Lazio make winning starts in Champions League
ROME
21 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 21 - Juventus won 2-0 at Dynamo Kiev in their opening Champions League group match on Tuesday while Lazio also made a winning start, beating Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in Rome. A double by Alvaro Morata gave the Turin giants the spoils in Group G, which also features Barcelona, 5-1 victors over Ferencváros. An early strike by former Borussia forward Ciro Immobile, a own goal by goalkepper Marwin Hitz and a late effort by Champions League debutant Jean-Daniel Dave Lewis Akpa Akpro gave Lazio an impressive and somewhat surprising win given their recent poor form in Serie A. Inter face Borussia Mönchengladbach and Atalanta take on Midtjylland in Denmark in their opening games in Europe's premier club competition later on Wednesday. (ANSA).
