Fugitive Messina Denaro convicted of 1992 Mafia bombings

ROME, OCT 21 - A court in the Sicilian city of Caltanissetta has sentenced fugitive Cosa Nostra boss Matteo Messina Denaro to life for his role in the 1992 bombings that killed anti-mafia magistrates Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino. Messina Denaro, who was tried in absentia, was found guilty of being one of the mobsters who ordered the bombings, which also killed Falcone 's wife and members of both prosecutors' security detail. The 58-year-old is considered one of Cosa Nostra's most powerful bosses even though he has been on the run for 27 years. The relatives of each victim were awarded 500,000 euros in damages while three survivors were awarded 100,000 euros. (ANSA).