Fugitive Messina Denaro convicted of 1992 Mafia bombings

Mercoledì 21 Ottobre 2020 | 11:43

ROME
Soccer: Juve, Lazio make winning starts in Champions League

ROME

ROME
COVID-19: Stay home as much as possible says Speranza

ROME
Demolition of illegal Casamonica villas in Rome starts

ROME
COVID: Cases back up to 10,874, 89 dead

NAPLES
Interior min sends 100 troops to Campania - De Luca

ROME
Situation critical but life goes on with rules - Conte

ROME
Florence pupils to have COVID saliva tests - Nardella

ROME
Singer Nina Zilli positive for COVID

ROME
COVID-19: Campania and Lombardy to impose curfews

PESCARA
Teen gang beating suspects ID'd

Biancorossi
Bari, Auteri: «Derby col Monopoli sarà partita tosta»

PhotoNewsil racconto
Andria, dopo il disastro la forza di ripartire: «Noi salvi per miracolo»

FoggiaTragedia sfiorata
Foggia, senegalese 40enne aggredito a Borgo Mezzazone: operato d'urgenza è grave

BrindisiPaura contagio
Fasano, in vigore ordinanza «coprifuoco»: alcune zone off limits dalle 21 alle 5

Tarantoammortizzatori sociali
Mittal Taranto, chiesta proroga cassa integrazione per 13 settimane

BariEmergenza contagi
Gravina, consigliere comunale positivo al Covid: uffici comunali sanificati

MateraLe indagini
Marconia, violenza di gruppo su turiste minorenni: altri 4 arresti

Lecceoperazione «La svolta 2.0»
Lecce, traffico e spaccio si stupefacenti: 23 arresti all'alba

PotenzaL'annuncio
Basilicata, in ospedali da campo donati da Qatar drive-in per tamponi e ricovero infetti cn pochi sintomi

Coronavirus, a Toritto contagi record: un positivo ogni 100 abitanti

Puglia, curva stabile: 295 nuovi casi e tre morti nel Foggiano. Rapporto guariti e nuovi contagi: 1 a 10.

Taranto, 10 contagi in casa di cura

Coronavirus, a Bari multe a 7 persone senza mascherina. A Capurso blitz a festa di 18 anni con 56 persone: locale chiuso per un giorno

Dpcm a Bari, Decaro: «Pronti a chiusura dopo le 21 per Bari vecchia, Umbertino e Poggiofranco»

Bari, Decaro in una delle piazze della movida off limits: non è una chiusura. Ma la zona è deserta

ROME

Fugitive Messina Denaro convicted of 1992 Mafia bombings

Attacks killed magistrates Falcone and Borsellino

ROME, OCT 21 - A court in the Sicilian city of Caltanissetta has sentenced fugitive Cosa Nostra boss Matteo Messina Denaro to life for his role in the 1992 bombings that killed anti-mafia magistrates Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino. Messina Denaro, who was tried in absentia, was found guilty of being one of the mobsters who ordered the bombings, which also killed Falcone 's wife and members of both prosecutors' security detail. The 58-year-old is considered one of Cosa Nostra's most powerful bosses even though he has been on the run for 27 years. The relatives of each victim were awarded 500,000 euros in damages while three survivors were awarded 100,000 euros. (ANSA).

