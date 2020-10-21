COVID-19: Stay home as much as possible says Speranza

Soccer: Juve, Lazio make winning starts in Champions League
ROME
21 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 21 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza has appealed to the Italian public to stay at home as much as possible amid a sharp increase in COVID-19 contagion. "The situation is extremely serious," Speranza told La7 television. "It's necessary to say how things are. The (contagion) curve is rising. The effort of each one of us is needed. "It is necessary to raise the level of attention. "We are working day and night to avoid a lockdown. "A remedy is needed fast. I ask people to avoid needless movements, avoiding going out when it is not necessary. "We must to bring down the curve". (ANSA).
