Demolition of illegal Casamonica villas in Rome starts

ROME
21 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 21 - An operation started early on Wednesday to demolish eight illegally built warehouses and villas with swimming pools linked to the infamous Casamonica Rome crime clan. Around 100 police officers were involved in the operation in the Romanina area of the capital. "Our battle to restore legality continues," said Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi via Twitter. Wednesday's operation comes two years after the demolition of eight illegally constructed villas in the Quadraro district. (ANSA).
