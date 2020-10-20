Martedì 20 Ottobre 2020 | 19:39

ROME
COVID: Cases back up to 10,874, 89 dead

NAPLES
Interior min sends 100 troops to Campania - De Luca

ROME
Situation critical but life goes on with rules - Conte

ROME
Florence pupils to have COVID saliva tests - Nardella

ROME
Singer Nina Zilli positive for COVID

ROME
COVID-19: Campania and Lombardy to impose curfews

PESCARA
Teen gang beating suspects ID'd

MILAN
Man arrested for stealing chalices from Milan shrine

ROME
'Ndrangheta-linked Rome drugs gang busted

ROME
COVID: Campania to follow Lombardy's lead with curfew

ROME
COVID-19: Ex-minister De Girolamo tests positive

Bari, Auteri: «Derby col Monopoli sarà partita tosta»

BrindisiIl verdetto
Latiano, ex sindaco morì in incidente. La Cassazione: fu infortunio sul lavoro

PotenzaL'annuncio
Basilicata, in ospedali da campo donati da Qatar drive-in per tamponi e ricovero infetti cn pochi sintomi

FoggiaBlitz dei Carabinieri
Foggia, nascondeva 4 chili di cocaina in auto e a casa: arrestato 44enne incensurato

BariLa stima
Punta Perotti, la stima dei periti: 144 milioni di danni per abbattimento palazzi

TarantoPolizia
Taranto, maltratta ex moglie e figlia 16enne, arrestato pregiudicato

MateraNel Materano
Grassano, entra in chiesa e ruba soldi delle offerte per comprare l'eroina

LecceCoronavirus
Lecce, pronta una mappa delle zone a «rischio coprifuoco»

BatSerie C
Bisceglie, castiga il Palermo e vince 2-1: due gol in un quarto d'ora

Coronavirus Puglia

Coronavirus, in Puglia 321 nuovi positivi, 165 nel Barese, su 2446 test. 4 vittime. Attive mille indagini epidemiologiche

Bari, truffe assicurative e prostituzione: 13 misure e 27 indagati, anche 5 avvocati

Prestazioni sessuali in centri massaggi

Dpcm e servizio al tavolo, vigili da record a Bari: regole in vigore alle 18, alle 18.23 prima multa in un bar

Coronavirus, a Toritto contagi record: un positivo ogni 100 abitanti

Dpcm a Bari, Decaro: «Pronti a chiusura dopo le 21 per Bari vecchia, Umbertino e Poggiofranco»

ROME

144,000 swabs taken

ROME, OCT 20 - New COVID cases in Italy went back up in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, to 10,874 from 9,338 on Monday. Some 144,000 swabs were taken. There were 89 new deaths, up from 73 Monday, the health ministry said. Italy is seeing a spike in cases in several regions, led by Lombardy and Campania, where curfews have been ordered. Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that local measures must still be coordinated nationally. (ANSA).

