COVID: Cases back up to 10,874, 89 dead
ROME
20 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 20 - New COVID cases in Italy went back up in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, to 10,874 from 9,338 on Monday. Some 144,000 swabs were taken. There were 89 new deaths, up from 73 Monday, the health ministry said. Italy is seeing a spike in cases in several regions, led by Lombardy and Campania, where curfews have been ordered. Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that local measures must still be coordinated nationally. (ANSA).
