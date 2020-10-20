Interior min sends 100 troops to Campania - De Luca

NAPLES, OCT 20 - Campania Governor Vncenzo De Luca said Tuesday he had spoken to Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese and she had agreed to send 100 soldiers to the southern region to help the anti-COVID battle. He said they would be used to help control the territory and enforce COVID rules. De Luca voiced the hope that the civil protection department, too, would give "adequate responses, effective and proportionate to the needs we have highlighted". De Luca said Tuesday that his region is set to follow Lombardy's lead and impose a curfew from 11pm. The southern region, like Lombardy, is among the worst hit by the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Italy. (ANSA).