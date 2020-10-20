Martedì 20 Ottobre 2020 | 17:28

ROME
Situation critical but life goes on with rules - Conte

ROME
Florence pupils to have COVID saliva tests - Nardella

ROME
Singer Nina Zilli positive for COVID

ROME
COVID-19: Campania and Lombardy to impose curfews

PESCARA
Teen gang beating suspects ID'd

MILAN
Man arrested for stealing chalices from Milan shrine

ROME
'Ndrangheta-linked Rome drugs gang busted

ROME
COVID: Campania to follow Lombardy's lead with curfew

ROME
COVID-19: Ex-minister De Girolamo tests positive

ROME
Govt's COVID measures too bland says GIMBE Foundation

ROME
Women paid 60% less than men says gender-gap study

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, Auteri: «Derby col Monopoli sarà partita tosta»

TarantoPolizia
Taranto, maltratta ex moglie e figlia 16enne, arrestato pregiudicato

BariL'incontro
Nuovo Dpcm, Decaro: nessuna zona rossa, stasera andrò in pizzeria. Altra scuola chiusa

Foggianel foggiano
Cerignola, vuole fare tampone senza prenotazione: aggredisce operatori drive-in

PotenzaIn Cassazione
Basilicata, candidature fasulle, arriva una condanna: «Il permesso era per fini elettorali»

Brindisinel Brindisino
Francavilla F.na, ecco la piazza dedicata al campione Mimmo Caliandro

MateraNel Materano
Grassano, entra in chiesa e ruba soldi delle offerte per comprare l'eroina

LecceCoronavirus
Lecce, pronta una mappa delle zone a «rischio coprifuoco»

BatSerie C
Bisceglie, castiga il Palermo e vince 2-1: due gol in un quarto d'ora

ROME

Florence pupils to have COVID saliva tests - Nardella

Some 33,000 children to have test in the city says mayor

ROME, OCT 20 - Florence Mayor Dario Nardella said Tuesday that schoolchildren in the Tuscan city are set to have a new saliva test for COVID-19. "We have reached an agreement with the Cr Firenze Foundation and the Tuscany Regional Health Directorate to apply saliva tests to all of the 33,000 pupils in the city of Florence, from nursery to middle school," Nardella told RAI television. (ANSA).

