Florence pupils to have COVID saliva tests - Nardella

ROME, OCT 20 - Florence Mayor Dario Nardella said Tuesday that schoolchildren in the Tuscan city are set to have a new saliva test for COVID-19. "We have reached an agreement with the Cr Firenze Foundation and the Tuscany Regional Health Directorate to apply saliva tests to all of the 33,000 pupils in the city of Florence, from nursery to middle school," Nardella told RAI television. (ANSA).