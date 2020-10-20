COVID-19: Campania and Lombardy to impose curfews

ROME, OCT 20 - Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca said Tuesday that his region is set to follow Lombardy's lead and impose a curfew from 11pm as of Friday. The southern region, like Lombardy, is among the worst hit by the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Italy. "We are preparing to ask (for the all clear from central government) for a curfew by the end of the day," De Luca said. ."All activities and transport will be halted from this weekend on. "We wanted to start in the last weekend of October but we are starting now. "Activities and transport will stop at 23:00 to contain the wave of contagion. "Everything will close at 23:00 on Friday in Campania, the same as Lombardy has requested". Bruno Zuccarelli of the Naples doctor's guild, said the situation was alarming. "Let's not forget that this is a war and, although things seem all right to us at the moment, pretending that it is not will lead to disaster," Zuccarelli said. "Let's not render the suffering of the previous months in vain, otherwise we will soon be forced to see army lorries taking away coffins with our loved ones in. "COVID does not give you a second chance. "The reports coming from the hospitals worry me... Campania is sick, Naples is sick". The Lombardy region has obtained the all-clear from central government to impose a curfew from 23:00 to 5:00 as of Thursday. The northern region's non-food shopping centres will be closed at the weekend too. Lombardy is the Italian region to have been hit hardest by coronavirus emergency. (ANSA).