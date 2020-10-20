Martedì 20 Ottobre 2020 | 16:40

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Singer Nina Zilli positive for COVID

Singer Nina Zilli positive for COVID

 
ROME
COVID-19: Campania and Lombardy to impose curfews

COVID-19: Campania and Lombardy to impose curfews

 
PESCARA
Teen gang beating suspects ID'd

Teen gang beating suspects ID'd

 
MILAN
Man arrested for stealing chalices from Milan shrine

Man arrested for stealing chalices from Milan shrine

 
ROME
'Ndrangheta-linked Rome drugs gang busted

'Ndrangheta-linked Rome drugs gang busted

 
ROME
COVID: Campania to follow Lombardy's lead with curfew

COVID: Campania to follow Lombardy's lead with curfew

 
ROME
COVID-19: Ex-minister De Girolamo tests positive

COVID-19: Ex-minister De Girolamo tests positive

 
ROME
Govt's COVID measures too bland says GIMBE Foundation

Govt's COVID measures too bland says GIMBE Foundation

 
ROME
Women paid 60% less than men says gender-gap study

Women paid 60% less than men says gender-gap study

 
ORISTANO
Bogus Church property restorers arrested

Bogus Church property restorers arrested

 
MILAN
Waste traffic gang busted

Waste traffic gang busted

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Le chiavi del Bari in mezzo: Maita e Bianco «padroni»

Le chiavi del Bari in mezzo: Maita e Bianco «padroni»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariL'incontro
Nuovo Dpcm, Decaro: nessuna zona rossa, stasera andrò in pizzeria. Altra scuola chiusa

Nuovo Dpcm, Decaro: nessuna zona rossa, stasera andrò in pizzeria. Altra scuola chiusa

 
Foggianel foggiano
Cerignola, vuole fare tampone senza prenotazione: aggredisce operatori drive-in

Cerignola, vuole fare tampone senza prenotazione: aggredisce operatori drive-in

 
Tarantonel Tarantino
Monteparano, il sindaco è positivo al Covid: «Giovani, state attenti»

Monteparano, il sindaco è positivo al Covid: «Giovani, state attenti»

 
PotenzaIn Cassazione
Basilicata, candidature fasulle, arriva una condanna: «Il permesso era per fini elettorali»

Basilicata, candidature fasulle, arriva una condanna: «Il permesso era per fini elettorali»

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Francavilla F.na, ecco la piazza dedicata al campione Mimmo Caliandro

Francavilla F.na, ecco la piazza dedicata al campione Mimmo Caliandro

 
MateraNel Materano
Grassano, entra in chiesa e ruba soldi delle offerte per comprare l'eroina

Grassano, entra in chiesa e ruba soldi delle offerte per comprare l'eroina

 
LecceCoronavirus
Lecce, pronta una mappa delle zone a «rischio coprifuoco»

Lecce, pronta una mappa delle zone a «rischio coprifuoco»

 
BatSerie C
Bisceglie, castiga il Palermo e vince 2-1: due gol in un quarto d'ora

Bisceglie, castiga il Palermo e vince 2-1: due gol in un quarto d'ora

 

i più letti

Coronavirus Puglia

Coronavirus, in Puglia 321 nuovi positivi, 165 nel Barese, su 2446 test. 4 vittime. Attive mille indagini epidemiologiche

Bari, truffe assicurative e prostituzione: 13 misure e 27 indagati, anche 5 avvocati

Bari, truffe assicurative e prostituzione: 13 misure e 27 indagati,anche 5 avvocati
Prestazioni sessuali in centri massaggi

Dpcm e servizio al tavolo, vigili da record a Bari: regole in vigore alle 18, alle 18.23 prima multa in un bar

Dpcm, vigili da record a Bari: regole in vigore alle 18, alle 18.23 multa a barista per un solo cliente al banco

Dpcm a Bari, Decaro: «Pronti a chiusura dopo le 21 per Bari vecchia, Umbertino e Poggiofranco»

Covid 19, a Bari 641 positivi. Decaro: «Troppi assembramenti? Pronti a chiusure mirate»

Coronavirus, a Toritto contagi record: un positivo ogni 100 abitanti

Coronavirus, a Toritto contagi record: un positivo ogni 100 abitanti

PESCARA

Teen gang beating suspects ID'd

Victim in coma after incident in Abruzzo

Teen gang beating suspects ID'd

PESCARA, OCT 20 - Italian police on Tuesday identified and apprehended the five members of a teen gang who left an 18-year-old boy in a coma after a beating at Lanciano near Chieti in Abruzzo Sunday. The local boy was attacked near Lanciano station by a group of five local teens including some minors, police said. He is in a chemically induced coma at Pescara hospital after surgery to reduce an haematoma caused by a blow to the head, medical sources said. Hospital sources said he was in a critical condition. The attack took place, police said, in an area where teenagers congregate and where the use of alcohol and drugs is common. The boy was with two friends including an underage girl when they were set upon by the gang "for futile reasons", police said. The two friends managed to get away while the boy was felled by the punch to the temple, police said. Lanciano Mayor Mario Pupillo said "the very serious episode of violence leaves us stunned and speechless". There has been a wave of youth gang street violence in Italy recently. The beating death of a 21-year-old Italo-Cape Verdian chef, Willy Monteiro Duarte, in Colleferro near Rome, allegedly by a gang including two mixed martial arts specialists, shocked Italy last month. President Sergio Mattarella awarded one of Italy's top honours, the gold medal, posthumously to Duarte and another person recently killed while trying to help others, Father Roberto Malgesini. Duarte was beaten to death in the town near Rome after trying to defend a friend who was being attacked. Malgesini, who worked to help the poor and marginalised, was stabbed to death in central Como by a homeless migrant with mental-health problems. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati