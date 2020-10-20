COVID: Campania to follow Lombardy's lead with curfew

ROME, OCT 20 - Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca said Tuesday that his region is set to follow Lombardy's lead and impose a curfew from 11pm. The southern region, like Lombardy, is among the worst hit by the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Italy. "We are preparing to ask (for the all clear from central government) for a curfew by the end of the day," De Luca said. ."All activities and transport will be halted from this weekend on. "We wanted to start in the last weekend of October but we are starting now. "Activities and transport will stop at 23:00 to contain the wave of contagion. "Everything will close at 23:00 on Friday in Campania, the same as Lombardy has requested". The Lombardy region has obtained the all-clear from central government to impose a curfew from 23:00 to 5:00 as of Thursday. The northern region's non-food shopping centres will be closed at the weekend too. Lombardy is the Italian region to have been hit hardest by coronavirus emergency. (ANSA).