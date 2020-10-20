Martedì 20 Ottobre 2020 | 15:05

ROME

COVID-19: Ex-minister De Girolamo tests positive

Husband, Regional Affairs Min Boccia, goes into isolation

COVID-19: Ex-minister De Girolamo tests positive

ROME, OCT 20 - Former Agriculture Minister Nunzia De Girolamo announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19 in a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday. De Girolamo, a member of the opposition centre-right Forza Italia party, is the wife of Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia. The minister, who belongs to the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), has gone into isolation at home although he has tested negative for the coronavirus. (ANSA).

