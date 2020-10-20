Govt's COVID measures too bland says GIMBE Foundation

Man arrested for stealing chalices from Milan shrine
ROME
20 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 20 - Nino Cartabellotta, the president of the GIMBE health foundation, on Tuesday blasted the new government measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 as being too bland. Among other things, the government has recently banned amateur contact sports, forced bars and restaurants to close at midnight and made it obligatory to wear facemasks outdoors after a sharp rise in cases. "The decision not to introduce more drastic measures to protect the economy highlights the 'non-strategy' of planning restrictions on the basis of the daily (contagion) numbers, with measures that are too weak with respect to the advance of the virus," Cartabellotta said. (ANSA).
