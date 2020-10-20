Martedì 20 Ottobre 2020 | 15:05

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

MILAN
Man arrested for stealing chalices from Milan shrine

Man arrested for stealing chalices from Milan shrine

 
ROME
'Ndrangheta-linked Rome drugs gang busted

'Ndrangheta-linked Rome drugs gang busted

 
ROME
COVID: Campania to follow Lombardy's lead with curfew

COVID: Campania to follow Lombardy's lead with curfew

 
ROME
COVID-19: Ex-minister De Girolamo tests positive

COVID-19: Ex-minister De Girolamo tests positive

 
ROME
Govt's COVID measures too bland says GIMBE Foundation

Govt's COVID measures too bland says GIMBE Foundation

 
ROME
Women paid 60% less than men says gender-gap study

Women paid 60% less than men says gender-gap study

 
ORISTANO
Bogus Church property restorers arrested

Bogus Church property restorers arrested

 
MILAN
Waste traffic gang busted

Waste traffic gang busted

 
FOGGIA
Fresh attack on social-care facilities in Foggia

Fresh attack on social-care facilities in Foggia

 
ROME
Italians make breakthrough in leukemia research

Italians make breakthrough in leukemia research

 
ROME
First COVID-19 vaccine doses maybe in December - Conte

First COVID-19 vaccine doses maybe in December - Conte

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Le chiavi del Bari in mezzo: Maita e Bianco «padroni»

Le chiavi del Bari in mezzo: Maita e Bianco «padroni»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantonel Tarantino
Monteparano, il sindaco è positivo al Covid: «Giovani, state attenti»

Monteparano, il sindaco è positivo al Covid: «Giovani, state attenti»

 
BariLa storia
Bari, Decaro conferisce cittadinanza italiana per discendenza a donna americana

Bari, Decaro conferisce cittadinanza italiana per discendenza a donna americana

 
PotenzaIn Cassazione
Basilicata, candidature fasulle, arriva una condanna: «Il permesso era per fini elettorali»

Basilicata, candidature fasulle, arriva una condanna: «Il permesso era per fini elettorali»

 
Foggianel foggiano
Infiltrazioni mafiose: emesse 4 interdittive a imprese di Apricena

Infiltrazioni mafiose: emesse 4 interdittive a imprese di Apricena

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Francavilla F.na, ecco la piazza dedicata al campione Mimmo Caliandro

Francavilla F.na, ecco la piazza dedicata al campione Mimmo Caliandro

 
MateraNel Materano
Grassano, entra in chiesa e ruba soldi delle offerte per comprare l'eroina

Grassano, entra in chiesa e ruba soldi delle offerte per comprare l'eroina

 
LecceCoronavirus
Lecce, pronta una mappa delle zone a «rischio coprifuoco»

Lecce, pronta una mappa delle zone a «rischio coprifuoco»

 
BatSerie C
Bisceglie, castiga il Palermo e vince 2-1: due gol in un quarto d'ora

Bisceglie, castiga il Palermo e vince 2-1: due gol in un quarto d'ora

 

i più letti

Coronavirus Puglia

Coronavirus, in Puglia 321 nuovi positivi, 165 nel Barese, su 2446 test. 4 vittime. Attive mille indagini epidemiologiche

Bari, truffe assicurative e prostituzione: 13 misure e 27 indagati, anche 5 avvocati

Bari, truffe assicurative e prostituzione: 13 misure e 27 indagati,anche 5 avvocati
Prestazioni sessuali in centri massaggi

Dpcm e servizio al tavolo, vigili da record a Bari: regole in vigore alle 18, alle 18.23 prima multa in un bar

Dpcm, vigili da record a Bari: regole in vigore alle 18, alle 18.23 multa a barista per un solo cliente al banco

Dpcm a Bari, Decaro: «Pronti a chiusura dopo le 21 per Bari vecchia, Umbertino e Poggiofranco»

Covid 19, a Bari 641 positivi. Decaro: «Troppi assembramenti? Pronti a chiusure mirate»

Coronavirus, a Toritto contagi record: un positivo ogni 100 abitanti

Coronavirus, a Toritto contagi record: un positivo ogni 100 abitanti

FOGGIA

Fresh attack on social-care facilities in Foggia

4th attack believed to be linked to SCU protection-racket case

Fresh attack on social-care facilities in Foggia

FOGGIA, OCT 20 - A fresh arson attack was made Monday night on social-care facilities belonging to the Vigilante brothers in the Puglia city of Foggia. It was the fourth since the start of the year. The last came during lockdown in April with a bomb outside the 'Sorriso di Stefano' ((Stefano's Smile) elderly centre. On Monday night it was the turn of the 'Ristorazione Più' kitchen in via Saverio Altamura, where meals for the poor and homeless are prepared. Brothers Luca and Christian Vigilante were first hit on the night of January 3 when Christian's car was blown up in via D'Aragona. Then, less than two weeks later, at dawn on January 16, a bomb exploded outside the Sorriso di Stefano day centre for the elderly, in the first of the two attacks on the structure. According to CCTV footage, a man with his face covered poured flammable liquid on the front door of the Ristorazione Più kitchen and then set it alight. Despite "significant damage", the owners said it would continue its activity. The attacks are believed to have been staged by local mafia against whom Christian Vigilante is a witness in a protection racket case. His brother Luca told ANSA: "This is a full-blown challenge. They want to make scorched earth around us until we stop doing business". Puglia's mafia is called the Sacra Corona Unita (United Holy Crown, SCU). The SCU is Italy's fourth and smallest mafia. The others are Calabria's 'Ndrangheta, Sicily's Cosa Nostra, and Campania's Camorra. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati