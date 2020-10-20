First COVID-19 vaccine doses maybe in December - Conte

Man arrested for stealing chalices from Milan shrine
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 321 nuovi positivi, 165 nel Barese, su 2446 test. 4 vittime. Attive mille indagini epidemiologiche
Bari, truffe assicurative e prostituzione: 13 misure e 27 indagati,anche 5 avvocati
Prestazioni sessuali in centri massaggi
Dpcm, vigili da record a Bari: regole in vigore alle 18, alle 18.23 multa a barista per un solo cliente al banco
ROME
20 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 20 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has said he hopes the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be ready early in December in an interview in a new book by RAI journalist Bruno Vespa. "If the final phases of preparation, the so-called 'rolling value', of the Oxford-Irbm Pomezia-Astrazeneca vaccine are completed in the next few weeks, the first doses will be available at the start of December," Conte said in excerpts from the book released ahead of its publication on October 29. "Right from the start we will have the first two or three million doses. Millions more will arrive straight after. "The European Commission has commissioned several hundreds of millions of doses from Astrazeneca and other companies. "Nevertheless, I think that we will have to wait until next spring to completely contain the pandemic". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su