COVID: Mattarella urges collective responsibility

Martedì 20 Ottobre 2020 | 15:05

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

MILAN
Man arrested for stealing chalices from Milan shrine

Man arrested for stealing chalices from Milan shrine

 
ROME
'Ndrangheta-linked Rome drugs gang busted

'Ndrangheta-linked Rome drugs gang busted

 
ROME
COVID: Campania to follow Lombardy's lead with curfew

COVID: Campania to follow Lombardy's lead with curfew

 
ROME
COVID-19: Ex-minister De Girolamo tests positive

COVID-19: Ex-minister De Girolamo tests positive

 
ROME
Govt's COVID measures too bland says GIMBE Foundation

Govt's COVID measures too bland says GIMBE Foundation

 
ROME
Women paid 60% less than men says gender-gap study

Women paid 60% less than men says gender-gap study

 
ORISTANO
Bogus Church property restorers arrested

Bogus Church property restorers arrested

 
MILAN
Waste traffic gang busted

Waste traffic gang busted

 
FOGGIA
Fresh attack on social-care facilities in Foggia

Fresh attack on social-care facilities in Foggia

 
ROME
Italians make breakthrough in leukemia research

Italians make breakthrough in leukemia research

 
ROME
First COVID-19 vaccine doses maybe in December - Conte

First COVID-19 vaccine doses maybe in December - Conte

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Le chiavi del Bari in mezzo: Maita e Bianco «padroni»

Le chiavi del Bari in mezzo: Maita e Bianco «padroni»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantonel Tarantino
Monteparano, il sindaco è positivo al Covid: «Giovani, state attenti»

Monteparano, il sindaco è positivo al Covid: «Giovani, state attenti»

 
BariLa storia
Bari, Decaro conferisce cittadinanza italiana per discendenza a donna americana

Bari, Decaro conferisce cittadinanza italiana per discendenza a donna americana

 
PotenzaIn Cassazione
Basilicata, candidature fasulle, arriva una condanna: «Il permesso era per fini elettorali»

Basilicata, candidature fasulle, arriva una condanna: «Il permesso era per fini elettorali»

 
Foggianel foggiano
Infiltrazioni mafiose: emesse 4 interdittive a imprese di Apricena

Infiltrazioni mafiose: emesse 4 interdittive a imprese di Apricena

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Francavilla F.na, ecco la piazza dedicata al campione Mimmo Caliandro

Francavilla F.na, ecco la piazza dedicata al campione Mimmo Caliandro

 
MateraNel Materano
Grassano, entra in chiesa e ruba soldi delle offerte per comprare l'eroina

Grassano, entra in chiesa e ruba soldi delle offerte per comprare l'eroina

 
LecceCoronavirus
Lecce, pronta una mappa delle zone a «rischio coprifuoco»

Lecce, pronta una mappa delle zone a «rischio coprifuoco»

 
BatSerie C
Bisceglie, castiga il Palermo e vince 2-1: due gol in un quarto d'ora

Bisceglie, castiga il Palermo e vince 2-1: due gol in un quarto d'ora

 

i più letti

Coronavirus Puglia

Coronavirus, in Puglia 321 nuovi positivi, 165 nel Barese, su 2446 test. 4 vittime. Attive mille indagini epidemiologiche

Bari, truffe assicurative e prostituzione: 13 misure e 27 indagati, anche 5 avvocati

Bari, truffe assicurative e prostituzione: 13 misure e 27 indagati,anche 5 avvocati
Prestazioni sessuali in centri massaggi

Dpcm e servizio al tavolo, vigili da record a Bari: regole in vigore alle 18, alle 18.23 prima multa in un bar

Dpcm, vigili da record a Bari: regole in vigore alle 18, alle 18.23 multa a barista per un solo cliente al banco

Dpcm a Bari, Decaro: «Pronti a chiusura dopo le 21 per Bari vecchia, Umbertino e Poggiofranco»

Covid 19, a Bari 641 positivi. Decaro: «Troppi assembramenti? Pronti a chiusure mirate»

Coronavirus, a Toritto contagi record: un positivo ogni 100 abitanti

Coronavirus, a Toritto contagi record: un positivo ogni 100 abitanti

ROME

COVID: Mattarella urges collective responsibility

All institutions called to collaborate says president at awards

COVID: Mattarella urges collective responsibility

ROME, OCT 20 - President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday called for collective responsibility in facing an upsurge of cases in the COVID emergency. "In this phase we need collective responsibility. widespread behaviour, we are all called to contribute and defeat the pandemic, with our behaviour, face masks, and distancing," he said at a ceremony to honour those who have distinguished themselves in the battle against COVID-19. "Avoiding superfluous contacts, we are called to furnish our contribution to avoid falling into the conditions of March-April," said Mattarella as he gave out the honours. "We are called to a demonstration of pride". Honouring healthcare frontline workers and others, the president said "each Institution understands and will understand that it must not settle back and defend its competence but collaborate because only that way can we overcome t he difficulties. "Each professional sphere must avoid digging in its heels and defending its niche of interest, there is no particular interest unless first the general interest prevails. "A new phase of emergency appears to be approaching and that requires faith in the possibility that the country can overcome it. "This difficult moment reminds us that what happened in the past was not a parenthesis but this phase must be faced with therapies, commitment, and organization knowing that we have greater preparation with respect to March and April when the phenomenon was unknown. "We must face this phase with a sense of responsibility but also with greater faith". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati