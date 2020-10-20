Martedì 20 Ottobre 2020 | 12:29

ROME
COVID-19: Naples mayor sees Campania headed for lockdown

ROME
Golf: Rome Ryder Cup to take place Sept 29-Oct 1, 2023

ROME
Giro hit by another COVID case as Gaviria tests positive

ROME
COVD-19: Lombardy set to impose curfew

ROME
Budget to restore country's faith says Conte

ROME
COVID: cases fall below 10,000, to 9,338

ANCONA
'Masculine' rape acquittal overturned

MILAN
Student probed for spraying paint on Montanelli statue

ROME
Golf: Otaegui in Scottish Championship comeback win

ROME
CSS's Locatelli sees COVID vaccinations in spring

ROME
24-yr term for infecting 30 women with HIV upheld

Le chiavi del Bari in mezzo: Maita e Bianco «padroni»

FoggiaL'operazione
San Severo, tramite un parente prova a riacquistare immobile finito all'asta: sigilli a patrimonio boss

Brindisinel Brindisino
Francavilla F.na, ecco la piazza dedicata al campione Mimmo Caliandro

BariL'operazione
Evasione fiscale: a Bari sequestrati beni per 3,8 milioni di euro a società di lavorazioni meccaniche

MateraNel Materano
Grassano, entra in chiesa e ruba soldi delle offerte per comprare l'eroina

LecceCoronavirus
Lecce, pronta una mappa delle zone a «rischio coprifuoco»

TarantoIl virus
Martina Franca, bimbo positivo al Covid: chiusa per precauzione pediatria

PotenzaLa richiesta
Covid in Basilicata, i sindaci delle ex zone rosse: «Servono fondi decreto rilancio»

BatSerie C
Bisceglie, castiga il Palermo e vince 2-1: due gol in un quarto d'ora

Coronavirus Puglia

Coronavirus, in Puglia 321 nuovi positivi, 165 nel Barese, su 2446 test. 4 vittime. Attive mille indagini epidemiologiche

Bari, truffe assicurative e prostituzione: 13 misure e 27 indagati, anche 5 avvocati

Prestazioni sessuali in centri massaggi

Dpcm e servizio al tavolo, vigili da record a Bari: regole in vigore alle 18, alle 18.23 prima multa in un bar

Dpcm a Bari, Decaro: «Pronti a chiusura dopo le 21 per Bari vecchia, Umbertino e Poggiofranco»

Coronavirus, alunni e prof positivi: chiuse 5 scuole e un asilo nel Barese

ROME

Europe-USA to face off at the Marco Simone Golf Country Club

ROME, OCT 20 - The Rome Ryder Cup will take place from Friday September 29 to Sunday October 1, 2023, ANSA learned on Tuesday. The clash between Europe and the USA at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club was postponed from 2022 to 2023 after the 2020 Ryder Cup in the United States had to be shifted to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The news regarding the dates for the 2023 Ryder Cup comes two days before the start of the 77th Italian Open at Pozzolengo, in the northern province of Brescia. The Ryder Cup in Italy will take place a week after the women's equivalent, the Solheim Cup, is held near Malaga. (ANSA).

