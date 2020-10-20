Golf: Rome Ryder Cup to take place Sept 29-Oct 1, 2023

ROME, OCT 20 - The Rome Ryder Cup will take place from Friday September 29 to Sunday October 1, 2023, ANSA learned on Tuesday. The clash between Europe and the USA at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club was postponed from 2022 to 2023 after the 2020 Ryder Cup in the United States had to be shifted to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The news regarding the dates for the 2023 Ryder Cup comes two days before the start of the 77th Italian Open at Pozzolengo, in the northern province of Brescia. The Ryder Cup in Italy will take place a week after the women's equivalent, the Solheim Cup, is held near Malaga. (ANSA).