COVD-19: Lombardy set to impose curfew

ROME, OCT 20 - The Lombardy region has obtained the all-clear from central government to impose a curfew from 23:00 to 5:00 as of Thursday following a sharp rise in COVID1-9 cases. The northern region's non-food shopping centres will be closed at the weekend too. Lombardy is the Italian region to have been hit hardest by coronavirus emergency. It reported around 1,700 of the over 9,300 new COVID-19 cases Italy registered on Monday. The national total was lower than in previous days although Monday's figure is usually lower that those of the rest of the week because fewer swabs are done on Sundays. The most alarming thing although Monday's national data was that 9.4% of the swabs taken were positive, a record high. (ANSA).