COVID: cases fall below 10,000, to 9,338

Budget to restore country's faith says Conte
ROME
19 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 19 - The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours on Monday fell below 10,000, to 9,338, from 11,705 on Sunday. It is the first fall in a week. The number of swabs were 98,862, down from 146,000 Sunday. The number of new deaths were 73, up from 69 Sunday, the health ministry said. (ANSA).
