'Masculine' rape acquittal overturned

19 Ottobre 2020
ANCONA, OCT 19 - A Perugia appeals court on Monday overturned an Ancona appeals court acquittal of two young South Americans on rape charges due to the alleged "masculine" nature of the victim. The supreme Court of Cassation had sent the case back to the appeals stage after it rejected the Ancona court's acceptance of the "masculine" argument as grounds to believe the perpetrators and undermine the victim's credibility. In overturning that acquittal, the Perugia court confirmed a first-instance court's convictions. It sentenced one of the young men to five years in jail and the other to three years. (ANSA).
