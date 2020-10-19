Lunedì 19 Ottobre 2020 | 17:35

ROME
COVID: cases fall below 10,000, to 9,338

ANCONA
'Masculine' rape acquittal overturned

MILAN
Student probed for spraying paint on Montanelli statue

ROME
Golf: Otaegui in Scottish Championship comeback win

ROME
CSS's Locatelli sees COVID vaccinations in spring

ROME
24-yr term for infecting 30 women with HIV upheld

ROME
Italy's mayors irked by govt's new anti-COVID measures

ROME
Govt launches 'cashback' scheme to up digital payments

ROME
COVID: expert calls for immediate targeted lockdowns

BOLOGNA
Man, 25, kicks cops after being told to put on mask

NAPLES
Woman, 72, run over and killed by garbage truck

Biancorossi
Le chiavi del Bari in mezzo: Maita e Bianco «padroni»

FoggiaIl virus
Foggia, 6 positivi al Covid 19 in rianimazione al Riuniti: 3 sono medici

TarantoL'INAUGURAZIONE
Arpa Puglia, restyling per la sede di Taranto: 67 nuove assunzioni

BariIl caso
Covid 19, l'ira del sindaco di Bitonto: «Chiudere le piazze? Non abbiamo agenti». Decaro: «Al via comitato di sicurezza»

LecceArte
Home Landscape, la collezione di design disegnata da Francesco Spada in mostra a Lecce

BrindisiTra Carovigno e San Vito
Tragedia nel Brindisino: muore gambiano in bici investito da un neopatentato

BatSerie C
Bisceglie, castiga il Palermo e vince 2-1: due gol in un quarto d'ora

PotenzaLa storia
Potenza, entra in ospedale per partorire ed esce contagiata dal Coronavirus

Puglia, altri 301 casi, oltre la metà nel Barese: tre morti. I contagiati attuali sono 5.233.

Emiliano: ho chiesto assunzioni in sanità

Bari, truffe assicurative e prostituzione: 13 misure e 27 indagati, anche 5 avvocati

Prestazioni sessuali in centri massaggi

Coronavirus Puglia, Emiliano: «Metà nuovi casi si sviluppa in famiglia»

Policlinico pieno: restano 18 posti di Intensiva

Emiliano in Calabria a cerimonia per Jole Santelli: «Insostituibile»

Potenza, entra in ospedale per partorire ed esce contagiata dal Coronavirus

ANCONA

'Masculine' rape acquittal overturned

Supreme court had sent case back to appeals stage

ANCONA, OCT 19 - A Perugia appeals court on Monday overturned an Ancona appeals court acquittal of two young South Americans on rape charges due to the alleged "masculine" nature of the victim. The supreme Court of Cassation had sent the case back to the appeals stage after it rejected the Ancona court's acceptance of the "masculine" argument as grounds to believe the perpetrators and undermine the victim's credibility. In overturning that acquittal, the Perugia court confirmed a first-instance court's convictions. It sentenced one of the young men to five years in jail and the other to three years. (ANSA).

