Student probed for spraying paint on Montanelli statue

MILAN, OCT 19 - A 21-year-old Milanese student and anarchist has been placed under investigation for spraying paint on a Milan statue of late Italian journalism doyen Indro Montanelli in a protest against his buying a teenage Eritrean wife during Italy's Abyssinian war in the 1930s. The student was identified by his initials, A. M.. He is believed to have defaced the statue in a Black Lives Matter protest. Montanelli, who died in 2001 aged 92, feted as an Italian journalism great, never apologised for buying the 12-year-old girl, whom he frequently recalled as 'a small docile animal", when he was a Fascist soldier in the 1935-37 Second Italo-Ethiopian War. Police found in the student's flat a credit card with which the paint canisters used in the June 13-14 attack on the statue were bought. The man may be charged with defacing public property. (ANSA).