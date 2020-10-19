Lunedì 19 Ottobre 2020 | 15:49

ROME

CSS's Locatelli sees COVID vaccinations in spring

Fragile people and health workers first in line

CSS's Locatelli sees COVID vaccinations in spring

ROME, OCT 19 - Franco Locatelli, the president of Italy's Higher Health Council (CSS) and a member of the CTS panel advising the government on its coronavirus response, said Monday that he expects administration of an eventual COVID-19 vaccine to start in spring 2021. "A big international effort for the vaccines is taking place," Locatelli told InBlu Radio, the network of Italian bishops conference CEI. "I think that we can realistically start with vaccinations for fragile people, for the police and health operators early next spring." (ANSA).

