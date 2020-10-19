24-yr term for infecting 30 women with HIV upheld

Golf: Otaegui in Scottish Championship comeback win
ROME
19 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 19 - A HIV-positive Italian man on Monday saw his 24-year jail term for deliberately infecting some 30 Roman young women with HIV upheld in a second appeals trial. Valentino Talluto was again found guilty of grievous bodily harm. The supreme Court of Cassation sent the case back to the appeals stage last October after Talluto was acquitted on four counts at a first appeal and the women appealed. He has now been found guilty on all counts, as in the first-instance trial in October 2017. (ANSA).
