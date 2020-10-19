COVID: expert calls for immediate targeted lockdowns

ROME, OCT 19 - Health ministry COVID consultant Walter Ricciardi on Monday called for immediate targeted local lockdowns to stem a steady rise in the number of cases in Italy. He said the government should not wait for Christmas to apply a new national lockdown. The daily tally of cases has risen sharply recently with over 10,000 on Saturday followed by over 11,000 on Sunday, new records. "I think that some targeted lockdowns must be done immediately, we must absolutely not wait for Christmas," Ricciardi said on Italian TV. If the proper measures are taken now Italians will be able to enjoy "an almost normal" Christmas, he said on Agora on Rai3. "But if we hesitate, we'll see an exponential growth in cases over the next few weeks, especially in certain areas of the country,. and then we'll have to take very tough decisions later, but much more time will be needed". The consultant said that with daily tallies of 10,000-11,000 new cases, the necessary containment is such that a lockdown must be enacted, targeted, but it must be done". Ricciardi, a lecturer in hygiene at Rome's Sacro Cuore University, also said the government's track and trace programme was not up to speed. (ANSA).