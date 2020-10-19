Woman, 72, run over and killed by garbage truck

NAPLES, OCT 19 - A 72-year-old woman was run over and killed by a garbage truck at Pozzuoli near Naples on Sunday. The 60-year-old driver hit the woman at a roundabout near Cumana rail station, police said. He told police he did not see her on the roundabout's pavement when she was hit by his back wheels. The man has been charged with vehicular homicide but not detained so far. An autopsy has been ordered. An emergency medical team rushed to the scene but was unable to do anything for the woman. (ANSA).