Man, 25, kicks cops after being told to put on mask

BOLOGNA, OCT 19 - A 25-year-old man allegedly kicked police after being told to put on a face mask during a COVID enforcement sweep in Bologna at the weekend. The incident allegedly took place in the university area of the Emilian capital, in Piazza Verdi, police said. It is an area where an 18:00-06:00 ban on gatherings is in force. The young man, believed to be a student, allegedly insulted and kicked the officers who had told him to put on a mask. He was cited for attacking a police officer. Nearby, in Via delle Belle Arti, a 20-year-old female student allegedly insulted police who told her to put on a mask. She was cited for insulting an officer. Overall, more than 2,200 people were identified for flouting COVID rules. (ANSA).