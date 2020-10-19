Lunedì 19 Ottobre 2020 | 14:01

ROME
COVID: expert calls for immediate targeted lockdowns

BOLOGNA
Man, 25, kicks cops after being told to put on mask

NAPLES
Woman, 72, run over and killed by garbage truck

ROME
COVID-contagion curve worrying says Conte

PERUGIA
Man, 35, stabbed to death after row over woman

PESCARA
Boy, 18, in coma after beating by teen gang

ROME
Some 3.5 mn Italian families don't have Internet -report

ROME
Conte makes waves by expressing scepticism about ESM option

ROME
Soccer: Milan take sole command of Serie A with derby win

ROME
Conte presents more anti-COVID measures

ROME
COVID: new cases top 10,000, 55 dead

Biancorossi
Le chiavi del Bari in mezzo: Maita e Bianco «padroni»

Foggiain via Dante
«Togliti la mascherina quando parli con noi», poi lo picchiano: giovane aggredito a Foggia

BrindisiTra Carovigno e San Vito
Tragedia nel Brindisino: muore gambiano in bici investito da un neopatentato

BariL'emergenza
Coronavirus, alunni e prof positivi: chiuse 5 scuole e un asilo nel Barese

BatSerie C
Bisceglie, castiga il Palermo e vince 2-1: due gol in un quarto d'ora

TarantoL'acciaio
Ex Ilva, pressing Uilm: «Un negoziato rapido»

LecceIl riconoscimento
Lecce, medaglia a nonno Pasqualino: a 97 anni ha combattuto contro guerra, nazismo e virus

PotenzaLa storia
Potenza, entra in ospedale per partorire ed esce contagiata dal Coronavirus

Puglia, altri 301 casi, oltre la metà nel Barese: tre morti. I contagiati attuali sono 5.233.

Emiliano: ho chiesto assunzioni in sanità

Coronavirus Puglia, Emiliano: «Metà nuovi casi si sviluppa in famiglia»

Policlinico pieno: restano 18 posti di Intensiva

Emiliano in Calabria a cerimonia per Jole Santelli: «Insostituibile»

Potenza, entra in ospedale per partorire ed esce contagiata dal Coronavirus

Bari, truffe assicurative e prostituzione: 13 misure e 27 indagati, anche 5 avvocati

Prestazioni sessuali in centri massaggi

BOLOGNA

Man, 25, kicks cops after being told to put on mask

In Bologna's university area

BOLOGNA, OCT 19 - A 25-year-old man allegedly kicked police after being told to put on a face mask during a COVID enforcement sweep in Bologna at the weekend. The incident allegedly took place in the university area of the Emilian capital, in Piazza Verdi, police said. It is an area where an 18:00-06:00 ban on gatherings is in force. The young man, believed to be a student, allegedly insulted and kicked the officers who had told him to put on a mask. He was cited for attacking a police officer. Nearby, in Via delle Belle Arti, a 20-year-old female student allegedly insulted police who told her to put on a mask. She was cited for insulting an officer. Overall, more than 2,200 people were identified for flouting COVID rules. (ANSA).

