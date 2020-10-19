Some 3.5 mn Italian families don't have Internet -report

COVID: expert calls for immediate targeted lockdowns
ROME
19 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 19 - Almost 3.5 million Italian families did not have Internet at home in 2019, according to a new report released on Monday by research institute Censis and Auditel, the agency in charge of monitoring Italian TV viewing figures. It said that 11.8 million households (48.6% of the total) made up of a total of 32.8 million people (54.3% of the Italian population) did at least one activity online during the lockdown, such as smart working, distance learning or purchases on the Internet. It said that it was the first time for 8.2 million families comprised of 24.3 million people. (ANSA).
