COVID-contagion curve worrying says Conte

ROME, OCT 19 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday that the COVID-19 contagion curve in Italy was "worryingly on the rise". After his government introduced new restrictions on Sunday aimed at combatting the spread of the coronavirus, he told the annual assembly of Italian insurers ANIA on Monday that "we have extended the network of protection in order to give an effective health response and protect our social fabric in order to attenuate the repercussions of the sudden recession". (ANSA).