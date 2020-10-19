COVID-contagion curve worrying says Conte

COVID: expert calls for immediate targeted lockdowns
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Tragedia nel Brindisino: muore gambiano in bici investito da un neopatentato
i più letti
Puglia, altri 301 casi, la metà nel Barese: 3 morti. I contagiati attuali sono 5.233.
Emiliano: ho chiesto assunzioni in sanità
Coronavirus Puglia, Emiliano: «Metà nuovi casi in famiglia».
Policlinico pieno: restano 18 posti di Intensiva
ROME
19 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 19 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday that the COVID-19 contagion curve in Italy was "worryingly on the rise". After his government introduced new restrictions on Sunday aimed at combatting the spread of the coronavirus, he told the annual assembly of Italian insurers ANIA on Monday that "we have extended the network of protection in order to give an effective health response and protect our social fabric in order to attenuate the repercussions of the sudden recession". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su