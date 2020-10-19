Lunedì 19 Ottobre 2020 | 12:06

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Conte makes waves by expressing scepticism about ESM option

Conte makes waves by expressing scepticism about ESM option

 
ROME
Soccer: Milan take sole command of Serie A with derby win

Soccer: Milan take sole command of Serie A with derby win

 
ROME
Conte presents more anti-COVID measures

Conte presents more anti-COVID measures

 
ROME
COVID: new cases top 10,000, 55 dead

COVID: new cases top 10,000, 55 dead

 
ROME
Another 2 M5S MPs expelled

Another 2 M5S MPs expelled

 
TURIN

COVID: No Piedmont commercial activities from midnight

 
ROME
Govt hasn't decided on new COVID measures - Speranza

Govt hasn't decided on new COVID measures - Speranza

 
NEW YORK
Posthumous Morricone album to feature 7 new tracks

Posthumous Morricone album to feature 7 new tracks

 
NAPLES
De Luca sets 22:00 Halloween curfew

De Luca sets 22:00 Halloween curfew

 
ROME
Time for decisive moves on right to food - Mattarella

Time for decisive moves on right to food - Mattarella

 
ROME
GDP up 12% Q3 says BoI

GDP up 12% Q3 says BoI

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Le chiavi del Bari in mezzo: Maita e Bianco «padroni»

Le chiavi del Bari in mezzo: Maita e Bianco «padroni»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiTra Carovigno e San Vito
Tragedia nel Brindisino: muore gambiano in bici investito da un neopatentato

Tragedia nel Brindisino: muore gambiano in bici investito da un neopatentato

 
Foggianel Foggiano
Coronavirus, docente positivo: due scuole chiuse a San Marco in Lamis

Coronavirus, docente positivo: due scuole chiuse a San Marco in Lamis

 
BariL'emergenza
Coronavirus, alunni e prof positivi: chiuse 5 scuole e un asilo nel Barese

Coronavirus, alunni e prof positivi: chiuse 5 scuole e un asilo nel Barese

 
BatSerie C
Bisceglie, castiga il Palermo e vince 2-1: due gol in un quarto d'ora

Bisceglie, castiga il Palermo e vince 2-1: due gol in un quarto d'ora

 
TarantoL'acciaio
Ex Ilva, pressing Uilm: «Un negoziato rapido»

Ex Ilva, pressing Uilm: «Un negoziato rapido»

 
LecceIl riconoscimento
Lecce, medaglia a nonno Pasqualino: a 97 anni ha combattuto contro guerra, nazismo e virus

Lecce, medaglia a nonno Pasqualino: a 97 anni ha combattuto contro guerra, nazismo e virus

 
PotenzaLa storia
Potenza, entra in ospedale per partorire ed esce contagiata dal Coronavirus

Potenza, entra in ospedale per partorire ed esce contagiata dal Coronavirus

 

i più letti

Puglia, altri 301 casi, oltre la metà nel Barese: tre morti. I contagiati attuali sono 5.233.

Puglia, altri 301 casi, la metà nel Barese: 3 morti. I contagiati attuali sono 5.233.
Emiliano: ho chiesto assunzioni in sanità

Coronavirus Puglia, Emiliano: «Metà nuovi casi si sviluppa in famiglia»

Coronavirus Puglia, Emiliano: «Metà nuovi casi in famiglia».
Policlinico pieno: restano 18 posti di Intensiva

Emiliano in Calabria a cerimonia per Jole Santelli: «Insostituibile»

Emiliano in Calabria a cerimonia per Jole Santelli: «Insostituibile»

Potenza, entra in ospedale per partorire ed esce contagiata dal Coronavirus

Potenza, entra in ospedale per partorire ed esce contagiata dal Coronavirus

Covid, in Policlinico Bari un terzo ricoveri della Puglia: reparti dedicati pieni. Restano altri 18 posti di terapia intensiva

Ricoveri Covid, Policlinico Bari già saturo: restano solo 18 posti di Intensiva. In Puglia occupato il 60% dei letti.

ROME

Conte makes waves by expressing scepticism about ESM option

Premier comes under fire from within his ruling alliance

Conte makes waves by expressing scepticism about ESM option

ROME, OCT 19 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has made waves by expressing scepticism about whether Italy should apply for around 36 billion euros in low-interest loans from the European Stability Mechanism to spend on the nation's health system. The issue has split the alliance supporting Conte's government. The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and ex-premier Matteo Renzi's centrist Italia Viva (IV) are in favour of taking the money from the EU's bailout fund but the 5-Star Movement (M5S) is against out of fears the cash could come with strings attached further down the line. Conte said the ESM money was not a panacea, arguing the interest saving would be limited and there was a risk of further adding to Italy's huge public debt and having to bring in new taxes and spending cuts in the future to bring the debt down. He also said, however, that his government would ask for the money if it needed it. The comments prompted a frosty response from the PD and IV. "Time will show that this decision is a big political mistake and, above all, harmful to the Italian people," said Renzi. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati