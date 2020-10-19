Lunedì 19 Ottobre 2020 | 12:06

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Conte makes waves by expressing scepticism about ESM option

Conte makes waves by expressing scepticism about ESM option

 
ROME
Soccer: Milan take sole command of Serie A with derby win

Soccer: Milan take sole command of Serie A with derby win

 
ROME
Conte presents more anti-COVID measures

Conte presents more anti-COVID measures

 
ROME
COVID: new cases top 10,000, 55 dead

COVID: new cases top 10,000, 55 dead

 
ROME
Another 2 M5S MPs expelled

Another 2 M5S MPs expelled

 
TURIN

COVID: No Piedmont commercial activities from midnight

 
ROME
Govt hasn't decided on new COVID measures - Speranza

Govt hasn't decided on new COVID measures - Speranza

 
NEW YORK
Posthumous Morricone album to feature 7 new tracks

Posthumous Morricone album to feature 7 new tracks

 
NAPLES
De Luca sets 22:00 Halloween curfew

De Luca sets 22:00 Halloween curfew

 
ROME
Time for decisive moves on right to food - Mattarella

Time for decisive moves on right to food - Mattarella

 
ROME
GDP up 12% Q3 says BoI

GDP up 12% Q3 says BoI

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Le chiavi del Bari in mezzo: Maita e Bianco «padroni»

Le chiavi del Bari in mezzo: Maita e Bianco «padroni»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiTra Carovigno e San Vito
Tragedia nel Brindisino: muore gambiano in bici investito da un neopatentato

Tragedia nel Brindisino: muore gambiano in bici investito da un neopatentato

 
Foggianel Foggiano
Coronavirus, docente positivo: due scuole chiuse a San Marco in Lamis

Coronavirus, docente positivo: due scuole chiuse a San Marco in Lamis

 
BariL'emergenza
Coronavirus, alunni e prof positivi: chiuse 5 scuole e un asilo nel Barese

Coronavirus, alunni e prof positivi: chiuse 5 scuole e un asilo nel Barese

 
BatSerie C
Bisceglie, castiga il Palermo e vince 2-1: due gol in un quarto d'ora

Bisceglie, castiga il Palermo e vince 2-1: due gol in un quarto d'ora

 
TarantoL'acciaio
Ex Ilva, pressing Uilm: «Un negoziato rapido»

Ex Ilva, pressing Uilm: «Un negoziato rapido»

 
LecceIl riconoscimento
Lecce, medaglia a nonno Pasqualino: a 97 anni ha combattuto contro guerra, nazismo e virus

Lecce, medaglia a nonno Pasqualino: a 97 anni ha combattuto contro guerra, nazismo e virus

 
PotenzaLa storia
Potenza, entra in ospedale per partorire ed esce contagiata dal Coronavirus

Potenza, entra in ospedale per partorire ed esce contagiata dal Coronavirus

 

i più letti

Puglia, altri 301 casi, oltre la metà nel Barese: tre morti. I contagiati attuali sono 5.233.

Puglia, altri 301 casi, la metà nel Barese: 3 morti. I contagiati attuali sono 5.233.
Emiliano: ho chiesto assunzioni in sanità

Coronavirus Puglia, Emiliano: «Metà nuovi casi si sviluppa in famiglia»

Coronavirus Puglia, Emiliano: «Metà nuovi casi in famiglia».
Policlinico pieno: restano 18 posti di Intensiva

Emiliano in Calabria a cerimonia per Jole Santelli: «Insostituibile»

Emiliano in Calabria a cerimonia per Jole Santelli: «Insostituibile»

Potenza, entra in ospedale per partorire ed esce contagiata dal Coronavirus

Potenza, entra in ospedale per partorire ed esce contagiata dal Coronavirus

Covid, in Policlinico Bari un terzo ricoveri della Puglia: reparti dedicati pieni. Restano altri 18 posti di terapia intensiva

Ricoveri Covid, Policlinico Bari già saturo: restano solo 18 posti di Intensiva. In Puglia occupato il 60% dei letti.

ROME

Soccer: Milan take sole command of Serie A with derby win

Juve held 1-1 at Crotone, Roma thump Benevento 5-2

Soccer: Milan take sole command of Serie A with derby win

ROME, OCT 19 - AC Milan maintained their perfect start to the Serie A campaign and took sole command of the standings by beating local rivals Inter 2-1 on Saturday. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who recently recovered from COVID-19, grabbed both of Milan's goals to put them on 12 points from four games. Sassuolo are second with 10 points after coming from behind to win 4-3 at Bologna. Atalanta are one point further back in third after being thumped 4-1 at fourth-placed Napoli. Champions Juventus, who are without Cristiano Ronaldo after he tested positive for the coronavirus, are level with Napoli on eight points after being held 1-1 at Crotone. Seventh-placed AS Roma have seven points, like sixth-placed Inter, after an impressive 5-2 win over promoted Benevento. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati