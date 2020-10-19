Soccer: Milan take sole command of Serie A with derby win

ROME, OCT 19 - AC Milan maintained their perfect start to the Serie A campaign and took sole command of the standings by beating local rivals Inter 2-1 on Saturday. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who recently recovered from COVID-19, grabbed both of Milan's goals to put them on 12 points from four games. Sassuolo are second with 10 points after coming from behind to win 4-3 at Bologna. Atalanta are one point further back in third after being thumped 4-1 at fourth-placed Napoli. Champions Juventus, who are without Cristiano Ronaldo after he tested positive for the coronavirus, are level with Napoli on eight points after being held 1-1 at Crotone. Seventh-placed AS Roma have seven points, like sixth-placed Inter, after an impressive 5-2 win over promoted Benevento. (ANSA).