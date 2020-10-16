COVID: new cases top 10,000, 55 dead
Covid, in Puglia altri 257 positivi, più della metà nel Barese. Aumentano anche i morti: 7 nelle ultime 24 ore.
Coronavirus, in Puglia 313 nuovi casi e 5 decessi. 162 contagi nel Barese
Procura indaga su Rsa Alberobello
ROME
16 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 16 - New COVID infections in Italy topped 10,000 Friday, with 10,010 fresh cases cording to the health ministry, a new record. The number of swabs was 150,377. New deaths in the last 24 hours were down to 55, from 83 Thursday. The infection curve has become steeper in the last few days. Infections topped 8,000 Thursday, 7,300 on Wednesday, and almost 6,000 Tuesday - all records eclipsing the highest daily tolls during the March-May lockdown. (ANSA).
