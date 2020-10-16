Venerdì 16 Ottobre 2020 | 19:00

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: new cases top 10,000, 55 dead

COVID: new cases top 10,000, 55 dead

 
ROME
Another 2 M5S MPs expelled

Another 2 M5S MPs expelled

 
TURIN

COVID: No Piedmont commercial activities from midnight

 
ROME
Govt hasn't decided on new COVID measures - Speranza

Govt hasn't decided on new COVID measures - Speranza

 
NEW YORK
Posthumous Morricone album to feature 7 new tracks

Posthumous Morricone album to feature 7 new tracks

 
NAPLES
De Luca sets 22:00 Halloween curfew

De Luca sets 22:00 Halloween curfew

 
ROME
Time for decisive moves on right to food - Mattarella

Time for decisive moves on right to food - Mattarella

 
ROME
GDP up 12% Q3 says BoI

GDP up 12% Q3 says BoI

 
VATICAN CITY
Hunger not just tragedy but also disgrace - pope

Hunger not just tragedy but also disgrace - pope

 
ROME
COVID contact tracing no longer working - Ricciardi

COVID contact tracing no longer working - Ricciardi

 
ROME
COVID: Stopping productive activities unthinkable -min

COVID: Stopping productive activities unthinkable -min

 

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Bari, per l'attaccante Simeri si va verso rinnovo contratto: «Una boccata d'ossigeno»

Bari, per l'attaccante Simeri si va verso rinnovo contratto: «Una boccata d'ossigeno»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoIn prefettura
Taranto «acquario green», sottosegretario Turco incontra associazioni: «Progetto da 50 milioni»

Taranto «acquario green», sottosegretario Turco incontra associazioni: «Progetto da 50 milioni»

 
Barisanità
Emergenza Covid, Asl Bari assume 30 assistenti sanitari

Emergenza Covid, Asl Bari assume 30 assistenti sanitari

 
Brindisila scoperta
Brindisi, paga ambulante con banconote false da 50 euro: arrestato 19enne

Brindisi, paga ambulante con banconote false da 50 euro: arrestato 19enne

 
PotenzaL'intervista
Coldiretti Basilicata: «Vino e olio migliori del decennio. Covid impatta su quantità»

Coldiretti Basilicata: «Vino e olio migliori del decennio. Covid impatta su quantità»

 
LecceNel Salento
Copertino, proteste in ospedale: «Cibo immangiabile»

Copertino, proteste in ospedale: «Cibo immangiabile»

 
MateraIl punto
Matera, «La Regione disattenta sulla Biblioteca»

Matera, «La Regione disattenta sulla Biblioteca»

 
BatNella Bat
Bisceglie, parroco positivo al Covid: chiusa chiesa S.Maria di Misericordia

Bisceglie, parroco positivo al Covid: chiusa chiesa S.Maria di Misericordia

 
FoggiaLa sentenza
Foggia, ruppe il naso a donna che gli chiese di indossare bene la mascherina: condannato maliano

Foggia, ruppe il naso a donna che gli chiese di indossare bene la mascherina: condannato maliano

 

i più letti

Covid, in Puglia altri 257 positivi, più della metà nel Barese. Aumentano anche i morti: 7 nelle ultime 24 ore.

Covid, in Puglia altri 257 positivi, più della metà nel Barese. Aumentano anche i morti: 7 nelle ultime 24 ore.

Coronavirus, in Puglia 313 nuovi casi e 5 decessi. 162 contagi nel Barese

Coronavirus, in Puglia 313 nuovi casi e 5 decessi. 162 contagi nel Barese
Procura indaga su Rsa Alberobello

Bari, donna trovata morta dissanguata in casa: indagini in corso

Bari, muore dissanguata in casa: recisa arteria mentre si inietta dose FT

Previsioni meteo per giovedi', 15 ottobre 2020

Previsioni meteo per giovedi', 15 ottobre 2020

Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 16 ottobre 2020

Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 16 ottobre 2020

ROME

COVID: new cases top 10,000, 55 dead

Infections up from 8,000 Thursday, deaths down from 83

COVID: new cases top 10,000, 55 dead

ROME, OCT 16 - New COVID infections in Italy topped 10,000 Friday, with 10,010 fresh cases cording to the health ministry, a new record. The number of swabs was 150,377. New deaths in the last 24 hours were down to 55, from 83 Thursday. The infection curve has become steeper in the last few days. Infections topped 8,000 Thursday, 7,300 on Wednesday, and almost 6,000 Tuesday - all records eclipsing the highest daily tolls during the March-May lockdown. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati