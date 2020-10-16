Another 2 M5S MPs expelled

ROME, OCT 16 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) has expelled another two MPs for breaching party rules, Senator Marinella Pacifico and Deputy Paolo Nicolò Romano. The ruling populist party said its ethical panel had expelled the pair Thursday. They are believed to have been ejected, like several predecessors, for breaking rules on devolving parliamentary stipends to small businesses. The M5S has expelled around 20 MPs in the last two years. (ANSA).